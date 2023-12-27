Who was the winningest golfer on PGA Tour in 2023? Stats and results explored

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour season ended with a varied list of heroes, among which Jon Rahm occupied a privileged place. The now LIV Golf player experienced one of the best seasons of his professional career.

Rahm was the winningest Golfer on the PGA Tour in 2023, with four victories. This data is very relevant, but the category of tournaments won by the Spaniard is much more revealing about his form during the season.

Jon Rahm won a Major (no less than The Masters) and two Signature Events (The Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Genesis Invitational). To round off his season, he also won The American Express.

The Spaniard was particularly brilliant in the first part of the PGA Tour season, as all his victories were between January and April. Rahm welcomed the year by winning back-to-back tournaments (The Sentry and The American Express).

Four weeks later, Rahm won The Genesis. The icing on the cake came when he won at Augusta, just 13 weeks after his first victory of the year.

Jon Rahm's performance was outstanding far beyond his four victories. The Spaniard closed his PGA Tour season with six more top 10s, including two second-place finishes.

His overall statistics reflected his success during the season. The Spaniard played 75 rounds, with a scoring average of 69 (ranked 3rd on the Tour). His Greens In Regulation percentage was 70.50% (14th), his average driving distance was 314 yards (11th) and his putting average was 1.711 putts per hole (6th).

Other 2022-2023 PGA Tour multi-winners

The 2022-2023 season was extended to the FedEx Cup Fall due to the decision for the circuit to return to a calendar year-matched schedule. That is the main reason why the list of winners from the recently concluded season includes 41 players.

In addition to Jon Rahm, nine others managed to win more than once. Viktor Hovland, the 2023 FedEx Cup champion, leads the rest of the season's multi-winners with three victories (The Memorial, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship).

Finishing with two tournament wins were the following players:

Scottie Scheffler: (WM Phoenix Open y THE PLAYERS Championship)

(WM Phoenix Open y THE PLAYERS Championship) Rory McIlroy: (THE CJ CUP in South Carolina y Genesis Scottish Open)

(THE CJ CUP in South Carolina y Genesis Scottish Open) Wyndham Clark: (Wells Fargo Championship y US Open

(Wells Fargo Championship y US Open Keegan Bradley: (ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP y Travelers Championship)

(ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP y Travelers Championship) Max Homa: (Fortinet Championship y Farmers Insurance Open)

(Fortinet Championship y Farmers Insurance Open) Lucas Glover: (Wyndham Championship y FedEx St. Jude Championship)

(Wyndham Championship y FedEx St. Jude Championship) Tony Finau: (Houston Open y Mexico Open)

(Houston Open y Mexico Open) Tom Kim: (Shriners Children's Open 2022 and 2023)

It is good to note that some of these players won other tournaments in the "Unofficial" category although they are part of the PGA Tour calendar.

There are Hovland (2022 Hero World Challenge) and Scheffler (2023 Hero World Challenge). Another case is Jason Day, who won an official tournament (AT&T Byron Nelson) but also won the unofficial Grant Thornton Invitational (co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour) by teaming up with Lydia Ko.