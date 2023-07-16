Who won 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament ? Final leaderboard explored

NBA star Stephen Curry won the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament, also known as the American Celebrity Championship, on Sunday, July 16 at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada.

It was an impressive victory for Curry, who closed with an eagle (25-foot putt) on the 18th hole to pull ahead of his closest competitors. Curry's participation was also punctuated by an ace on the seventh hole of the second round.

Nevada Sports Net @NevadaSportsNet Steph Curry hits an eagle putt from 25 on the 18th for the win at the American Century Championship, besting Mardy Fish.

It was Stephen Curry's first victory at the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament. The Golden State Warriors star confirmed his favoritism, as he is one of the best players in the field, according to his handicap (0).

In fact, his level in golf is so high that, with this victory, it is already being debated in social networks whether or not Stephen Curry is the best two-sport athlete in the world.

Curry becomes only the second active athlete to win the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament since Al Del Greco in 2000. He is also the second basketball player to win (Vinny Del Negro did it before in 2021).

Second place at the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament went to former American professional tennis player Mardy Fish, who remained in the hunt for Curry until the 18th hole of the third and decisive round.

Stephen Curry: The winner of Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament

Stephen Curry is one of today's top golfers among other sports celebrities, artists, musicians, politicians, etc. His handicap is zero, which classifies him as a scratch golfer, placing him near the top for a non-professional player.

Curry is a regular at golf tournaments, both celebrity and charity, or amateur in a general sense. He recently participated in The Match, where he teamed up with his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson.

They were defeated three-to-two by Kansas City Chiefs pair Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Earlier, Stephen Curry had participated in The Match 2020, where he was also defeated.

Curry's relationship with golf is so strong that in 2017 he participated in a professional tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour (Ellie Mae Classic), thanks to a sponsor's exemption.

Curry also underwrites full funding for the men's and women's golf teams at Howard University, an institution that traditionally has a student body of mostly African descent.