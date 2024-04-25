Who won the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Past winners and scores explored

After a thrilling RBC Heritage Cup won by Scottie Scheffler, the 2024 Zurich Classic is the next big tournament on the PGA Tour. While the tournament won't feature some big names like Scheffler and Tiger Woods, there is still plenty of buzz around it, and fans are keen on witnessing great golfing action.

This talk around the upcoming Zurich Classic has also led to many wanting to know who won the previous edition of this tournament. The answer to the same is Nick Hardy and Davis Riley. In 2023, the duo beat the teams of Adam Hadwin - Nick Taylor and Wyndham Clark - Beau Hossler to win the tournament.

While Hardy and Riley won their competition, their path to victory was never easy. They came from behind to beat other teams in the competition and win the tournament. With birdies on four of their final six holes in the 2023 Zurich Classic, Hardy and Riley managed to script an amazing win with a record total of 30-under 258.

After their victory at the tournament, Nick Hardy and Davis Riley went home with a prize money of $2,485,400. This means they got $1,242,700 each. At the 2024 Zurich Classic, Hardy and Riley will once again return to defend their titles.

Matt Fitzpatrick speaks about playing with his brother at 2024 Zurich Classic

While the 2024 edition of the Zurich Classic will feature some big names, one of the star attractions of the tournament will be Matt Fitzpatrick teaming up with his brother Alex Fitzpatrick at the tournament. Many fans will be interested in seeing what the brothers will achieve at the tournament.

Apart from the fans, Matt too seems excited about teaming up with his brother. During the pre-tournament press conference, he made it clear that he wouldn't play with anyone apart from his brother Alex. Matt mentioned that this is the perfect opportunity for him to prepare Alex for the rough waters of the PGA Tour.

Matt Fitzpatrick said:

"I'm not going to play with anyone else. I'm always going to play with my brother regardless of the state of his game or my game, you know. I think, for me, it's kind of a combination of... you know, I've been out here for a few years now, so I understand how PGA tournaments are set up, how the the greens tend to run, you know.

"I've got more of a feel for it than him. So I feel like some of it is guiding him round as well and just helping him with where to aim, where we're going to play."

Given Matt is more experienced and higher ranked than Alex, this will be the perfect opportunity for the latter to pick his brother's brains. When the tournament ends, it will be interesting to see the position the duo is in.