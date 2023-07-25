Who won the 3M Open 2022? A look at the event's final leaderboard

Tony Finau had an exceptional 2022 on the PGA Tour, with his victory at the 3M Open the first of three over the calender year. The American golfer was an underdog going into the tournament at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. However, the fates aligned for the Utah-born golfer, who finished with a final score of -17 and took home the winner’s prize pool of $1,350,000.

Finau wasn’t leading the championship initially and was ranked third in the leaderboard. However, a final-round mishap by leader Scotty Piercy and second-placed Emilliano Grillo helped him get the confidence to shoot 4-under 67 and ultimately win his first PGA Tour title of 2022.

Tony Finau will be a strong competitor for the 3M Open this year and is the second-highest ranked golfer in the lineup, behind No.15 Cameron Young. Finau's exploits in the championship last season helped him get a massive boost in his rankings and also helped him earn 500 FedEx Cup points.

Final leaderboard of the 2022 3M Open

Tony Finau (1)

Sungjae Im (T2)

Emiliano Grillo (T2)

James Hahn (T4)

Tom Hoge (T4)

Scott Piercy (T4)

Danny Willett (T7)

Callum Tarren (T7)

Greyson Sigg (T7)

Chesson Hadley (10)

Tony Finau will hope to retain his crown this year

The 3M Open will be an exciting affair this year and will feature many prominent golfers, including Cameron Young (15th). Tony Finau will be hoping to defend his title after a disappointing run at The Open Championship last week.

Finau has now made six straight cuts in The Open Championship and his string of bad form at the event is still ongoing. The 32-year old had an abysmal game in the Royal Liverpool Golf Course and scored just one birdie, along with five bogeys.

Finau is currently one of the biggest names in golf. However, his string of bad performances at The Open Championship can have a massive impact on his legacy and career.

Top7Golf @Top7Golf 3M Open

Tony Finau 12-1

Cam Young 16-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Emiliano Grillo 28-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Peter Kuest 100-1

Will Gordon 125-1 PGA Tour3M OpenTony Finau 12-1Cam Young 16-1Justin Thomas 25-1Emiliano Grillo 28-1Sahith Theegala 40-1Peter Kuest 100-1Will Gordon 125-1

Meanwhile, several prominent players like Rory Mcllroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Schefler, will miss the upcoming 3M Open.

Still, the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will be an exhilarating affair, one that is bound to have many memorable moments. It'll be interesting to see whether Tony Finau can reign supreme yet again or if the championship will see a new winner.