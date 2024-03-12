The Players Championship, dating back to 1974, is now held yearly at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Shoreline, Florida. Jack Nicklaus has achieved the most success in this tournament with three wins.

In 1978, Nicklaus secured his third Players Championship title by edging out Lou Graham by one stroke. He won in 1976 when he wrapped up three strokes ahead of runner-up J. C. Snead, mirroring his 1974 victory. In the inaugural edition of the competition in 1974, Nicklaus triumphed over the latter by two strokes.

Fred Couples, another American golfer, is also in the Hall of Fame at the Players Championship, claiming two wins at TPC Sawgrass. His debut win came in 1984 when he shot a course-record 64 in the second round.

Couples managed to get one stroke ahead of Lee Trevino to secure the Players Championship title. Twelve years later, Couples won again in 1996 by shooting a last round 64 to win the competition by a four-stroke margin over Colin Montgomerie and Tommy Tolles.

Tiger Woods has won twice at the Players Championship. Woods' first win came in 2001. In spite of the harsh climate, he clinched the title with a one-stroke lead over Vijay Singh.

Woods won again in 2013 by two strokes over David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert and Kevin Streelman.

Other players to have claimed victory in the Players Championship include:

Steve Elkington, an Australian golfer, who won in 1991 and 1997.

Hal Sutton, an American golfer, who won in 1983 and 2000.

Davis Love III who secured the title in 1992 and 2003.

Scottie Scheffler won in 2023 against Tyrell Hatton by a five-stroke margin

The Players Championship 2024

The 2024 Players Championship will be held at The Stadium Course at Florida’s TPC Sawgrass from Thursday, March 14 till Sunday, March 17.

The top 50 PGA Tour players in the world rankings, the winners of the past five Players Championships and Masters tournaments among others are eligible to compete in this tournament.

This competition has a prize purse of $25 million like last year and includes PGA Tour players such as Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Ludwig Aberg, Xander Schauffele and last year's winner Scottie Scheffler.