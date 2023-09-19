Who has won the most Solheim Cup titles? Past winners explored

The Solheim Cup, which is the LPGA Tour's version of the Ryder Cup, is a prominent event in women's golf. The event is held semi-annually and attracts the best American and European golfers to play against each other. It's one of the most unique events in the sport.

Dating back to its inception in 1990, the United States is 10-7 in Solheim play. They have won the majority of the contests and will look to do so once again when they play the European side this year.

Who won the Solheim Cup in the past?

Here is the full history of the Solheim Cup, as well as where each event was held:

2021 Europe 15, USA 13: Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio

2019 Europe 14-1/2, USA 13-1/2: Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course, Scotland

2017 USA 16-1/2, Europe 11-1/2: Des Moines Golf & Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa

2015 USA 14-1/2, Europe 13-1/2: Golf Club St. Leon Rot, Germany

2013 Europe 18, USA 10: Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado

2011 Europe 15, USA 13:Killeen Castle in Co. Meath, Ireland

2009 USA 16, Europe 12: Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois

2007 USA 16, Europe 12: Halmstad Golf Club in Halmstad, Sweden

2005 USA 15-1/2, Europe 12-1/2: Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana

2003 Europe 17-1/2, USA 10-1/2: Barsebäck Golf and Country Club in Malmo, Sweden

2002 USA 15-1/2, Europe 12-1/2: Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota

2000 Europe 14-1/2, USA 11-1/2: Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland

1998 USA 16, Europe 12: Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio

1996 USA 9, Europe 7: Marriott St. Pierre Hotel & Country Club in Chepstow, Wales

1994 USA 13, Europe 7: The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

1992 Europe 11-1/2, USA 6-1/2: Dalmahoy Hotel Golf and Country Club in Edinburgh, Scotland

1990 USA 11-1/2, Europe 4-1/2: Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida

The United States hasn't exactly dominated, but they have won quite frequently and are leading the all-time series. The European side will have to hope that home-field advantage (this year's event is in Andalusia) will help them to turn the tide.

Who has won the most Solheim Cups?

They will be led by Suzann Pettersen and have this roster:

Celine Boutier

Maja Stark

Charley Hull

Leona Maguire

Georgia Hall

Linn Grant

Carlota Ciganda

Anna Nordqvist

Madelene Sagstrom

Gemma Dryburgh

Caroline Hedwall

Emily Kristine Pedersen

They will be up against a talented American roster:

Lilia Vu

Nelly Korda

Allisen Corpuz

Megan Khang

Jennifer Kupcho

Danielle Kang

Andrea Lee

Lexi Thompson

Rose Zhang

Angel Yin

Ally Ewing

Cheyenne Knight

These two teams will battle it out over the next week in the Solheim Cup, which is set to wrap up on September 24. By then, a victor will be crowned. Will it be the United States adding to their 10 wins? Or will the Europeans continue catching up and add their third consecutive victory? We will have to wait and see.