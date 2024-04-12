The Masters is one of the most esteemed events on the PGA Tour. Winning the Masters consecutively is quite an accomplishment but so is being young and capturing the Green Jacket.

Tiger Woods is the youngest player to win the Masters at the age of 21 years, 3 months and 14 days in 1997. Woods outperformed the competition and was 12 strokes clear of his next-best competitor. The dominating performance of Woods put him behind the clubhouse leader after Round 1 by three shots.

List of youngest players winning Masters:

Masters Winner Year Age in win Tiger Woods 1997 21 years, 3 months Jordan Speith 2015 21 years, 8 months Seve Ballesteros 1980 23 years, 4 days Jack Nicklaus 1963 23 years, 2 months Byron Nelson 1937 25 years, 2 months

Expand Tweet

List of oldest players winning the Masters:

Masters Winner Year Age at win Jack Nicklaus 1986 46 years, 2 months Tiger Woods 2019 43 years, 3 months Ben Crenshaw 1995 43 years, 2 months Gary Player 1978 42 years, 5 months Sam Snead 1954 41 years, 10 months

Jack Nicklaus achieved one of his biggest wins in the history of the Augusta National in 1986. He won a record 18th Major tournament at the age of 46 and later, also became the second-oldest player to win a Major.

The Masters records and more

Most Victories: Jack Nicklaus - 6

The Golden Bear has been the best golfer of all time. He has a record of 18 Major wins in his career, with six of them coming at The Masters itself in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, and 1986.

Winner in First Masters: 3 Players

Horton Smith (1934)

Gene Sarazan (1935)

Fuzzy Zoeller (1979)

Most Consecutive Cuts made: 23

23: Tiger Woods (1997-2023)

23: Gary Player (1959-1982)

23: Fred Couples (1983-2007)

21: Tom Watson (1975-1995)

Best Score of a Senior:

279 - Fred Couples, Age 50

During the 2010 event, Fred Couples and Tom Watson both were leading on the scoreboards. Watson had a fall back due to some reason meanwhile Couples held on tight and finished six strokes behind Phil Mickelson, the winner.

Most Appearances:

52: Gary Player (1957-2009)

The Masters 2024, Round 1 at Georgia

Greatest Comeback:

8 strokes: Jack Burke (1956)

Best Score by an Amateur:

209: Charles R. Coe (1961)

Double Eagles: Four Players Tied

Louis Oosthuizen: 253 yards (2012)

Bruce Devlin: 248 yards (1967)

Jeff Maggert: 222 yards (1994)

Gene Sarazen: 235 yards (1935)

Largest Winning Margin:

12 strokes: Tiger Woods (1997)

Tiger Woods has shown dominating performances in his golf career. He held a tournament record with a four-day score of 270 (minus -18) until it was beaten by Dustin Johnson. Three years later, Woods set a record of largest winning margin and is now one of the grestest golf icons.