Why Aaron Rai chooses to wear two gloves during his golf rounds? Real reason explored

Aaron Rai is known for wearing two gloves on the golf course. This is pretty unusual as golfers usually wear gloves on one hand only.

The English golfer revealed that he has been wearing gloves on both hands since he was eight years old. He received two gloves from a guy who makes them and started wearing them on both hands, which eventually became his habit.

He confessed that once his dad forgot to put two gloves in his bag and he played with one, which affected his performance, so he always wears two gloves.

In his interview with the media, the 28-year-old golfer said (via National Club Golfer):

“It started when I was eight years old,” he explains. “I just happened to be given these two gloves – the guy who actually makes them sent a pair over – and I got into the habit of wearing them.

“Then, a few weeks down the line, my dad forgot to put the two gloves in the bag so I had to play with one. It was terrible. I couldn’t play, I couldn’t feel the grip, so I’ve always stuck with the two gloves ever since.”

Aaron Rai has been playing at this week's BMW PGA Championship and is tied for fourth place in a three-way tie with Callum Shinkwin and Ryan Fox after Saturday's round.

He started his game at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship on Thursday with three back-to-back birdies from fourth to sixth holes. He made a bogey on the 12th and added a birdie on the 14th. He started the second round of the tournament with a birdie on the fourth hole and added six birdies and one bogey to score 67.

Rai played the third round of 67 after making six birdies and one bogey to finish with a score of 15 under par.

Aaron Rai's career

Rai was born on 3rd March 1995 in Wolverhampton England. He started playing golf at a young age and competed in many tournaments.

He started his professional career in 2012 and played on the PGA EuroPro Tour, where he won the Glenfarclus Open in 2015. He finished fifth in the Order of Merit and then joined the Challenge Tour in 2016.

Aaron Rai finished 18th in the 2016 Order of Merit, missing out on an opportunity to join the European Tour. He finished runner-up at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge.

Aaron Rai had a successful season playing on the Challenge Tour in 2017 when he won three events.

He joined the European Tour in 2017 and had four top-10 finishes in the first year. He was ranked 58th in the Order of Merit in the 2018 season and recorded his best finish at the BMW International Open when he finished in fifth place.

Rai has won six professional events in his career including two on the European Tour, one on the Asian Tour and three on the Challenge Tour.