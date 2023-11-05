Why did Brandt Snedeker withdraw from WWT Championship? Real reason explored

The PGA Tour News Service reported Saturday, November 4, that Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from the World Wide Technology Championship. Snedeker was at a good pace in the tournament, shooting 66 and 70 in the first two rounds to finish T27.

The reason for Snedeker's withdrawal is a rib injury. Neither the tour nor the player has clarified the nature of the injury. Not disabling, the concern of fans is that it could be a relapse of the conditions that caused the player to stay away from the courses for nine months.

Brandt Snedeker began experiencing pain in the central area of his chest in 2016, which even led him to withdraw from Major tournaments such as the 2017 U.S. Open. He was eventually diagnosed with "manubrium joint instability.

He managed his condition for a few years until it began to threaten his career. In December 2022, he underwent experimental sternum surgery, followed by a lengthy recovery.

According to Brandt Snedeker, the surgery was successful and completely eliminated his pain. The player could resume his career at the Memorial Tournament last June.

Since then, he has made 10 starts, including the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. He had suffered four cuts, all in a row between June and July. His best finish during that period was a T41 at The Memorial.

A brief look into Brandt Snedeker's career

Brandt Snedeker, 42, has had a successful professional career with nine victories on the PGA Tour. He made his professional debut in 2004, starting on the Nationwide Tour, now the Korn Ferry Tour.

He played on the developmental circuit for two seasons. In 2006, he won two events on that level (Scholarship America Showdown and Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic). He finished ninth on the official money list and earned a spot on the PGA Tour for the following season.

Snedeker excelled at the highest level early on. His first PGA Tour victory came in his debut season (Wyndham Championship) and earned him the Rookie of the Year award.

Since then, Snedeker has won eight more events on the world's premier tour, including the 2012 TOUR Championship (which includes the FedEx Cup). In 2018, he won the Wyndham Championship for the second time. He has also won the Farmers Insurance Open (2012 and 2016) and the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (2013 and 2015).

His other victories came at The Heritage in 2011 and the RBC Canadian Open in 2013. In his list of honors, there is also the victory in the 2016 Fiji International of the DP World Tour.

As for Majors, Snedeker has played in 51 editions, with nine top-10s. His best finish is a tie for third twice (The Masters in 2008 and The Open in 2012).

Snedeker has also made several international appearances. He represented the United States in the 2008 World Cup, and in the Ryder Cup in 2012 and 2016, winning the latter. He was also a member of the American team that won the 2013 Presidents Cup.