Why was Cameron Smith wearing sunglasses throughout the LIV tournament? Exploring the Australian golfer’s medical condition

Cameron Smith started the 2024 LIV Golf season in style, finishing T8 at Mayakoba. However, the Australian also stood out for a specific detail in his attire which might seem like a fashion decision, but it wasn't.

The 2022 Open Championship champion played the LIV Golf Mayakoba wearing sunglasses, and not exactly because of the weather. Cameron Smith was diagnosed with pterygium and the sunglasses helped him minimize the symptoms.

The golfer's injury was reported by Golf Injury Report on X (formerly Twitter):

"Cameron Smith is dealing with "surfer's eye" (not a joke). He's wearing protective sunglasses while he plays to help with the symptoms."

The condition Cameron Smith suffers from is also known as "Surfer's Eye." It consists of an abnormal growth of conjunctival tissue that extends over the corneal tissue. His initial treatment involves corticosteroid drops and ocular lubricants, but will eventually require surgery.

Pterygium primarily affects people who are regularly exposed to the elements such as strong sun, wind, dust, etc. Since golf is a sport that involves long periods outdoors in various weather conditions, golfers might also be susceptible to this disease.

How did Cameron Smith play at LIV Golf Mayakoba?

Cameron Smith finished T8 at LIV Golf Mayakoba with a score of 7-under 206, five strokes behind the champion, Joaquin Niemann. His performance included 16 birdies, seven bogeys and one double bogey. His best round was the third and decisive round when he was seriously in contention for the title.

On Sunday, Smith started on hole four (due to the shotgun system) and birdied the first five holes in a row. He bogeyed the 10th, but further birdies on the 12th and 13th gave him a chance to catch the leaders.

However, Smith could not seal the deal, as he made no more birdies and added two bogeys to his scorecard (14th and 17th). Nevertheless, it was the Australian's first top 10 of the season.

Smith joined LIV Golf in the circuit's first season (2022) and has participated in 19 tournaments, including the 2023 Team Championship. The Australian has undoubtedly been one of the great entertainers of the league.

His time at LIV Golf includes three victories and six Top 10s. His worst finish was 42nd at the 2022 LIV Golf Bangkok. Individually, he finished ranked 10th in 2022 and 2nd in 2023.

In team competition, Smith captains Ripper GC. The team won the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster and finished in seven other Top 8s during the season. At the Team Championship, they placed seventh.

Previously, Smith had played seven seasons on the PGA Tour with six victories, including The Sentry, The Players Championship and The Open Championship, all in 2022.