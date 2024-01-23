Why does the Farmers Insurance Open conclude on a Saturday? 

The Farmers Insurance Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour, both for its long history and the difficulty of the courses where it is played. However, the event also stands out for its unique schedule in the circuit.

The event, originally known as the San Diego Open, is the only tournament on the current PGA Tour calendar that is played from Wednesday to Saturday. The reason behind this is that it coincides with one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the United States.

Since 2022, the Sunday of the weekend on which the Farmers Insurance Open is played coincides with the National Football League (NFL) Conference Finals. This circumstance led the organizers of the San Diego event to adopt the current schedule.

Although unusual, it was the best way to preserve both fan attention and television broadcasts. CBS, one of the networks that broadcasts the Farmers Insurance Open, will also air the American Football Conference (AFC) final between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 3:00 pm (Eastern Time).

The same strategy had to be adopted when drawing up the 2024 LIV Golf schedule. The second tournament on that circuit will be played in Las Vegas during the same weekend as the NFL Super Bowl (to be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders).

For this reason, the LIV Golf Las Vegas will be played from Thursday to Saturday instead of its traditional Friday to Sunday schedule.

Farmers Insurance Open: Tee times and how to watch

The Farmers Insurance Open will begin on Wednesday, January 24, at 11:50 am (Eastern Time), with the first groups composed of Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg (hole 1, South Course), Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Højgaard (hole 10 South Course), Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox (hole 1, North Course), and Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor and Andrew Novak (hole 10, North Course).

As for television broadcasts, the event will be shown on Golf Channel on Wednesday and Thursday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm (Eastern Time), while the same network will share the broadcasts with CBS on Saturday and Sunday as follows (all times according to Eastern Time):

Friday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)

All four rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open will also be broadcast on ESPN+.

Wednesday's featured groups will be Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay, and Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama.

On Thursday, the featured groups will be Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, and again Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay.

There will also be a marquee group each day. The group will be Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele.