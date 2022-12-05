Why does golfer John Daly ride a golf cart?

US golfer John Daly surprised everyone with his 1991 PGA Championship victory. But that wasn't the only time he turned heads. In fact, it is a habit of his to do that. Whether it is his bright-coloured outfits or personality, he is surely one of the most flamboyant players on the greens.

Lately, John Daly has suffered from several health issues. In May this year, everyone wondered why Daly was riding a cart at the PGA Championship since golfers are generally not allowed to use them to travel between holes.

It was later revealed that Daly has arthritis in the right knee that kept him from walking any longer than six holes on the golf course.

He was the first player to use a golf cart at a major since Casey Martin in 2012. Marting used a golf cart 14 years before that also, in 1998, at the US Open.

According to The Sun, Daly said:

"I hope I don't get a lot of grief from the fans."

"Don't know what's ahead for me" - John Daly on his right knee

John Daly at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Previews (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

John Daly has suffered several health problems including bladder cancer that he announced in 2020. He underwent a surgery and drastically changed his lifestyle to avoid the chance of a relapse. He cut down on his smoking and drinking large amounts of Diet Coke.

In May, he revealed that he had arthritis in his right knee after everyone wondered why he was driving a golf cart at the PGA Championship.

He said that he had his meniscus cut out. The golfer added that he has osteoarthritis and could walk up a hill but not down it.

"My knee is screwed. I had the meniscus cut out. I have osteoarthritis so bad… I can walk up a hill. I just can't walk down one."

He got permission from the PGA Tour to drive a golf cart between holes and the authorities said that Daly had provided them:

"the requisite information to allow for a review of his request by the PGA's medical team."

The American golfer said that while he was going to give his knee a rest, he does not know what lies ahead of him.

"Just going to give the knee a rest. Don't know what's ahead for me."

Last year, Daly had requested for a cart at the Senior Open. However, his request was denied. Daly might not know what lies ahead of him but his fans would surely want him to get better and be back on the field.

