Why did Tiger Woods withdraw from the PGA Championship and skip the US Open?

Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championships this year after struggling with his health and posting his worst career score to date.

He shot a nine-over par 79 in the third round of the PGA Championships. This was the first time that Woods withdrew from a major golf championship throughout his career.

Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship to take care of his health

Tiger Woods was involved in a terrible accident in February 2021 and had to undergo major surgery on his right leg. His leg was surgically reconstructed with a rod, pins and screws. However, the golf legend made a comeback the very next year at the 2022 Masters tournament, where he finished 47th, 23 shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

The next tournament was the PGA Championships. Although he struggled with his comeback due to injuries from the accident, Woods worked hard to reach the third round. He struggled his way through the third round with pain in his right leg, which was severely damaged in 2021. Even before that, he had a tough time in the second round and proceeded into the third round with a 69.

After posting his worst score in the third round, Woods told a reporter that he would analyze his condition and then decide whether to play the final 18 holes.

He said:

"Well, I'm sore. I know that is for a fact. We'll do some work and see how it goes."

After the third round, Woods eventually decided to withdraw after shooting a nine-over par 79, the highest score he has recorded in a PGA Championship. Out of all this, it was more miserable when Woods made five bogeys for the first time in a Major Championship. His worst stretch began in the sixth before he finished on the 13th green. In eight holes, the golfer made only one par, five bogeys, and a triple.

He finished the third round tied for 76th, which could have put him in last place entering the next round. So, after a disappointing third round and a lack of support from his body due to the accident, he decided to withdraw from the Championships.

Following his withdrawal, he said:

"I just didn't play well. I didn't hit the ball very well and got off to not the start I needed to get off to," he said. "I thought I hit a good tee shot down 2 and ended up in the water, and just never really got any kind of momentum on my side."

Why did Tiger Woods skip the US Open?

After the withdrawal from the PGA Championship, Tiger Woods announced that he would skip the US Open citing trouble with his leg. He also decided to skip it to gear up for The Open Championships at St. Andrews in Scotland.

He said:

"The plan was to play the U.S. Open, but physically I was not able to do that. There's no way physically I could have done that. I had some issues with my leg and it would have put this tournament in jeopardy, and so there's no reason to do that."

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon! I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!

At the Open Championships, Tiger Woods missed the cut after finishing nine shots over par. This is understandable for the golfer, whose recovery will be more difficult after the horrifying car crash the previous year. However, the world still awaits a surprise comeback from the 46-year-old golf legend.

