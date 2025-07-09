Why is Jordan Spieth not playing at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Jordan Spieth was last seen in action at the 2025 Travelers Championship, where he had to withdraw because of his shoulder blade injury. Spieth played at the tournament for 12 holes, before being forced to exit early. Later, in his statement, he shared how it persisted from the warm-up and got worse amid his round one.

However, a couple weeks later, Spieth was expected to tee up at the final event leading up to the Open Championship at Royal Portrush next week. But his injury at the Signature Event has become a clear obstacle on his way to the Major, as he won't be seen in the field at the Genesis Scottish Open this week.

During the Travelers Championship, as Spieth tried to push through his injury, the pain grew and spread to his neck and upper back. This is the reason the three-time Major winner will be on the sidelines for three weeks in a row.

In his last appearance at the Scottish Open, Spieth missed the cut after shooting a 1-under par total score at the end of the first two rounds.

Jordan Spieth in action at the Genesis Scottish Open 2024- Source: Getty

However, Jordan Spieth expects to compete at the 153rd Open Championship scheduled to take place from July 17 to 20 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Spieth claimed the Major title in 2017 with a 12-under par 268 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England.

Jordan Spieth opens up about regaining strength ahead of The Open Championship

Jordan Spieth has made 11 appearances at The Open since 2013. Besides his victory in 2017, he also finished as a runner-up at Royal St. George's in 2021, only two strokes behind Collin Morikawa, who claimed the Claret Jug that year.

While he is in rehab and recovery post his injury, Spieth appeared on the latest episode of the show, "Up and Adams" with Kay Adams. During the interview, the American golfer spoke about his rehab period and preparations for the upcoming Major. Talking about the injury, he said (10:39 onwards):

"It was a weird like next spasm thing that just came up and I just couldn't get through the round. But it was a strange deal.

I've got a good team here that I work with. And I knew it was going to be short-lived and it was only kind of a few days."

Spieth confirmed that he has regained his full strength as he added:

"I've been back to full strength getting ready for the Open Championship next week, our last Major of the year and then we have our playoffs after that. So a lot of big events left. But yeah, I have no restrictions, which is great."

Jordan Spieth also shared that given he played at Royal Portrush in 2019, it won't be a new location for him. He hopes that this will help with his late arrival next week.

