Why is Jordan Spieth playing in the Genesis Invitational despite missing the cut? Controversial exemption explained

Jordan Spieth has received an invitation to compete in the upcoming Genesis Invitational despite not being eligible for the event. Interestingly, the 31-year-old golfer was disqualified from the 2024 Genesis Invitational for signing a wrong scorecard after round two.

He had a mediocre 2024 PGA Tour season, finishing 80th in the season-long FedEx Cup rankings. Spieth missed a chance to be eligible for Signature events, as only the top 50 ranked golfers from the previous season are eligible for the Signature events.

However, Jordan Spieth has received a sponsor exemption for the 2025 Genesis Invitational, which has sparked a meritocracy debate. Spieth had just two top-10 finishes in 22 events last season, which he battled through a wrist injury that needed surgery.

Nevertheless, Jordan Spieth is one of the most prominent names on the PGA Tour, and his presence next week at the Genesis Invitational might attract a few more eyeballs as the PGA Tour grapples with low ratings and slow play issues.

Until last week at Pebble Beach, the PGA Tour struggled with record low viewership for events. And Spieth, with his 13 PGA Tour trophies and three major wins, brings a bit of flair to the event, hence he might have received one of the sponsor exemptions for the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

Fans are furious and shared their disappointment on X (formerly called Twitter), with one tweeting:

"This decision has been enormously unpopular with the fans of meritocracy golf. It was made by the same people who trumpeted legacy & tradition. Fact is, they’re desperate for ratings & will do whatever it takes to get some. How the mighty have fallen."

"I thought exemptions go to amateurs or so? He’s a top-level pro. He can play his way in. Exemptions should be for up-and-comers," another chimed in.

Jordan Spieth has started his 2025 season on a mediocre note, as he finished T69 in a field of 78 last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am. Interestingly, Spieth hadn't qualified for this event and received a sponsor invite, as he has a long association with AT&T.

Along with Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Justin Rose are the other golfers who have received sponsor exemption and will be in the field next week at the Torrey Pines South Course.

2025 Genesis Invitational field

Here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

Top 50 players from last season's FedExCup Points List

Scottie Scheffler Collin Morikawa Sahith Theegala Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott Sungjae Im Wyndham Clark Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland Taylor Pendrith, Justin Thomas Ludvig Åberg Patrick Cantlay, Robert MacIntyre, Matthieu Pavon Tommy Fleetwood Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Aaron Rai Akshay Bhatia Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge Brian Harman Si Woo Kim Jason Day Davis Thompson Denny McCarthy Cam Davis Alex Noren Will Zalatoris Corey Conners Matt Fitzpatrick J.T. Poston Thomas Detry Stephan Jaeger Cameron Young Austin Eckroat Max Homa Adam Hadwin Max Greyserman Nick Dunlap Eric Cole

FedExCup Fall (51-60 Finishers)

Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes Patrick Rodgers Nico Echavarria Harris English Seamus Power Ben Griffin Kevin Yu Tom Kim Nick Taylor

Leading finisher from the Race to Dubai

Rasmus Højgaard

Tournament Exemptions

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Rose

Gary Woodland

Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption

Danny List

