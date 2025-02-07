Why is Jordan Spieth playing in the Genesis Invitational despite missing the cut? Controversial exemption explained

  • home icon
By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Feb 07, 2025 15:25 GMT
Jordan Spieth has received an invitation to compete in the upcoming Genesis Invitational despite not being eligible for the event. Interestingly, the 31-year-old golfer was disqualified from the 2024 Genesis Invitational for signing a wrong scorecard after round two.

He had a mediocre 2024 PGA Tour season, finishing 80th in the season-long FedEx Cup rankings. Spieth missed a chance to be eligible for Signature events, as only the top 50 ranked golfers from the previous season are eligible for the Signature events.

However, Jordan Spieth has received a sponsor exemption for the 2025 Genesis Invitational, which has sparked a meritocracy debate. Spieth had just two top-10 finishes in 22 events last season, which he battled through a wrist injury that needed surgery.

Nevertheless, Jordan Spieth is one of the most prominent names on the PGA Tour, and his presence next week at the Genesis Invitational might attract a few more eyeballs as the PGA Tour grapples with low ratings and slow play issues.

Until last week at Pebble Beach, the PGA Tour struggled with record low viewership for events. And Spieth, with his 13 PGA Tour trophies and three major wins, brings a bit of flair to the event, hence he might have received one of the sponsor exemptions for the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

Fans are furious and shared their disappointment on X (formerly called Twitter), with one tweeting:

"This decision has been enormously unpopular with the fans of meritocracy golf. It was made by the same people who trumpeted legacy & tradition. Fact is, they’re desperate for ratings & will do whatever it takes to get some. How the mighty have fallen."
"I thought exemptions go to amateurs or so? He’s a top-level pro. He can play his way in. Exemptions should be for up-and-comers," another chimed in.

Jordan Spieth has started his 2025 season on a mediocre note, as he finished T69 in a field of 78 last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am. Interestingly, Spieth hadn't qualified for this event and received a sponsor invite, as he has a long association with AT&T.

Along with Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Justin Rose are the other golfers who have received sponsor exemption and will be in the field next week at the Torrey Pines South Course.

2025 Genesis Invitational field

Here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

Top 50 players from last season's FedExCup Points List

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Collin Morikawa
  3. Sahith Theegala
  4. Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott
  5. Sungjae Im
  6. Wyndham Clark
  7. Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy
  8. Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland
  9. Taylor Pendrith, Justin Thomas
  10. Ludvig Åberg
  11. Patrick Cantlay, Robert MacIntyre, Matthieu Pavon
  12. Tommy Fleetwood
  13. Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley
  14. Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Aaron Rai
  15. Akshay Bhatia
  16. Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka
  17. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge
  18. Brian Harman
  19. Si Woo Kim
  20. Jason Day
  21. Davis Thompson
  22. Denny McCarthy
  23. Cam Davis
  24. Alex Noren
  25. Will Zalatoris
  26. Corey Conners
  27. Matt Fitzpatrick
  28. J.T. Poston
  29. Thomas Detry
  30. Stephan Jaeger
  31. Cameron Young
  32. Austin Eckroat
  33. Max Homa
  34. Adam Hadwin
  35. Max Greyserman
  36. Nick Dunlap
  37. Eric Cole

FedExCup Fall (51-60 Finishers)

  1. Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes
  2. Patrick Rodgers
  3. Nico Echavarria
  4. Harris English
  5. Seamus Power
  6. Ben Griffin
  7. Kevin Yu
  8. Tom Kim
  9. Nick Taylor

Leading finisher from the Race to Dubai

  • Rasmus Højgaard

Tournament Exemptions

  • Rickie Fowler
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Justin Rose
  • Gary Woodland

Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption

  • Danny List

