Why did Pat Perez leave PXG? Real reason behind move explored

Golf equipment plays an important role in the success of the players, and undoubtedly, golfers are very selective when they choose a company for their equipment.

Pat Perez was associated with PXG, a golf equipment company, for a short period before officially separating from them at the end of 2021, only to join the gear-free agent ranks.

Pat Perez has been in the headlines after the star golfer signed a deal with the tumultuous LIV Golf Series before parting ways with PXG ahead of his LIV Golf debut.

Rumors started to swirl that, as Pat had signed a deal with LIV Golf, his contract was terminated by the PXG as most of the top companies turned down their contracts with golfers who joined LIV Golf.

However, the brand itself squashed the rumors, saying it had nothing to do with golfers' association with the Saudi-backed series.

Pat Perez got tongue-wagging after he was seen wearing a cap without the PXG logo but was using their other equipment.

Even though Patrick is not associated with PXG, he still plans to use the brand's gears without any signed contract. He was a free agent in the equipment world, and the split with PXG was amicable.

Perez still uses the company's equipment, and in one of his interviews, he said he loves PXG:

"I love PXG and get along with everyone there. We just couldn't come to an agreement, but I told them that I was fine, and I was still going to play their stuff. There are no hard feelings or bad blood. We still do something down the line. I'll still play 10 [PXG} clubs."

Pat Perez put in LAGP graphite to a set of PXG Irons

Pat Perez loves experimenting with golf gear after getting inspired by Bryson DeChambeau.

Bryson's recent full set of LAGP graphite-shafted clubs grabbed the attention of golfers, including Pat Perez.

During the offseason, Perez replaced his steel shaft with graphite, which could tighten dispersion and reduce vibration while hitting a shot.

In an interview with Golf.com, Perez said:

"I talked to Bryson because he's so involved in the numbers side of things in golf and thinking outside the box. He's the perfect guy to ask about anything in golf because he's going to study it through and through. "

Bryson's positive feedback helped Perez switch his gear. He said:

"I had never hit graphite up until that point. But I had them send me a 7-iron with graphite after Bryson told me a bunch about them. I was skeptical at first because steel is what I know and have trusted out here. Then I started hitting thousands of balls — no joke — with the iron and was blown away by the window it was coming out of. There were no vibrations, and the dispersion was noticeably tighter.”

After the initial testing, Patrick upgraded his entire PXG irons and was happy to use them. The golfer said:

"After playing a thousand holes with them, I knew they were right. I'm starting to see what I'm looking for. The shaft is phenomenal, and I'm excited to use them."

