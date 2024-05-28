Why does Rickie Fowler have an Olympic ring tattoo? All you need to know

Rickie Fowler is one of the professional golfers with several tattoos, something not so common in this sport. One of them has a very special meaning for him; the Olympic rings on his right forearm.

Fowler got that tattoo to express his pride in having represented the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The sport returned to the Olympic program that year.

After returning home, Rickie Fowler got the five Olympic rings tattooed on his right forearm. The golfer got it done at the same time as diver Sam Dorman, the Rio de Janeiro 2016 silver medalist in the synchronized three-meter springboard.

Expand Tweet

Rickie Fowler qualified for the U.S. Olympic team thanks to his seventh place finish at the time in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). The team was completed by Matt Kuchar, Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed.

The Olympic golf tournament has a closed field of 60 players. Countries can enter a maximum of two players, but can enter up to four if they are in the Top 15 of the world ranking.

Rickie Fowler finished tied for 37th with Danny Willet in Rio de Janeiro. Kuchar won the bronze medal, while Watson finished T8 and Patrick Reed T11.

Fowler did not qualify for the next edition of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021. He is currently ranked 43rd in the world, so he will also not make the team for Paris 2024.

Golf was part of the 1900 and 1904 Olympics before returning to the Olympics in Rio. The United States has won five gold, five silver and three bronze medals in total. For the Paris edition, the defending men's and women's champions are Americans (Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda).

Rickie Fowler Olympic performance reviewed

Rickie Fowler had a slow start at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro, as he carded a first round 75. His second round was better, as he shot a score of 71.

During the third round, Fowler shot the best score of the entire tournament, 64 (tied with Patrick Reed's fourth round), a performance that took him to the Top 15 and gave him options to contend for the title.

However, the final round was also unfortunate for Fowler, as he shot a 74. His final score was an even par 284, 16 strokes behind the leader.

The 2016 Olympic golf tournament in Rio de Janeiro was won by Justin Rose, with a score of 16 under. Henrik Stenson finished two strokes behind to take the silver medal and Kuchar won the bronze with a score of 13 under.

The Top 10 was completed by Thomas Pieters (Belgium), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Marcus Fraser (Australia), Sergio Garcia (Spain), Bubba Watson (United States) and Emiliano Grillo (Argentina).