Why does Rickie Fowler wear sunglasses while playing?

Rickie Fowler is one of the most stylish and well-known golfers on the PGA Tour. Since making his debut in 2009, Fowler's appearance and sense of style have generated a lot of buzz.

Rickie Fowler has always had a distinctive style sense in clothing, but since 2021, he has also been wearing prescription sunglasses. He has benefited greatly from these sunglasses in ways that are noteworthy for a professional golfer.

Back in 2021, the 35-year-old Fowler revealed that wearing sunglasses has extended his ability to see the ball.

“Now I can actually see the ball land,” said Fowler, according to the PGA Tour.

The six-time PGA Tour winner then disclosed that he had vision problems for a while and that he had trouble seeing farther than 150 yards. He also had the option of LASIK surgery in mind but wanted to try out glasses before making a call.

“It’s not enough to where I really wanted to try going to Lasik [surgery] or anything like that. I’ve always been able to see up-close fine. I don’t have any problem with that. The only time I start to struggle with some depth perception is in low-light situations, so early morning or as the sun’s going down. And so I just wanted to try another option before going to Lasik down the road,” he stated.

As a result, Fowler keeps donning sunglasses, which not only provide visual aid but also make a fashion statement on their own.

Rickie Fowler's golfing career so far

As a youngster, Rickie Fowler was one of the most talented and acclaimed golfers on the PGA Tour. He began his career extremely well, but his performances dipped over time.

He registered his first PGA Tour victory in 2012 and was a consistent performer until 2019. During this period, he won five times and rose to prominence as a PGA Tour player.

Rickie Fowler

After winning the Phoenix Open in 2019, the 35-year-old golfer had a rough patch where he struggled to cross the cut line. He was ranked 103rd after the 2022 season, which put his OWGR at an all-time low and threatened his PGA Tour card.

But Fowler persevered and won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in the playoffs, capping an incredible comeback. He defeated Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in the playoffs to win his first PGA Tour in four years and had a decent finish to the 2023 season.

The 2024 season, though, has been challenging for Fowler. Even though he has missed the cut line only three times in 14 events, there have been no top-10 finishes so far. His best finish came at the RBC Heritage, where he finished T18 for the event.

Rickie Fowler will be hoping to turn in a better game going forward and end the season strongly.