Why is Rory McIlroy's daughter named Poppy?

Rory McIlroy, the current World No. 1, has had an immensely successful career and a beautiful family. McIlroy and his gorgeous wife, Erica Stoll, welcomed their daughter, Poppy, on August 30, 2020.

The baby was named Poppy because McIllroy and Stoll loved the name. In one of his interviews, McIlroy said:

"I have a cousin of mine, her daughter is named Poppy. We know a few other Poppies. And we just really love the name."

McIlroy also said:

"We were sort of trying to go through many of the names of the flowers—Rose, Iris, all those things. My mother's name is Rosie, so we sort of, like, that might not work. We know Alex Noren has an Iris. Shane Lowry has an iris. We wanted to go with something that may be more common back where I'm from, but we landed on Poppy and loved it."

McIlroy and Stoll are pretty private about their personal lives. They even kept their pregnancy a secret, only revealing it when Stroll was full months pregnant at the 2020 BMW Championship.

The family of three now happily lives in their 12,800-square-foot mansion in Florida.

In 2017, Rory McIlroy moved into his new house in Jupiter, far from his modest childhood home. He bought the house from legendary golfer Ernie Els for $10 million, as reported by The Sun.

Personal Life of Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy with his family (Image via US Today)

Rory McIlroy was raised in a four-bedroom house in Holywood, Northern Ireland. He had a big trampoline in his garden and a golf simulator transformed by his father, Gerry.

He says that his parents are his biggest supporters, and they even worked extra shifts to contribute to his golf development. McIlroy loves to keep his personal life away from the limelight, but his family has often become the talk of the town, thanks to his successful career that has made him a household name around the globe.

McIlroy met his wife, Stoll, at the 2012 Ryder Cup after she helped him reach the golf course on time. McIlroy was late for the competition, as he had overslept, and then Stoll, who was working for the PGA Tour at the time, helped him.

However, McIlroy was engaged to retired tennis player Caroline Wozniacki at the time and was planning their wedding. While the world was waiting for the two sports stars to tie the knot, Ilroy dropped a bomb, announcing that he and Wozniacki had split up.

He then moved on and finally started dating Erica Stoll. They began dating in 2015, and soon after, he proposed her for marriage.

Stoll and McIlroy tied the knot in April 2017 at Ashford Castle in Cong County, and they're happy together as of now. It's pertinent to note that Stoll has been his lady luck, and the year they got married, he was named the sixth-highest-paid athlete of the year. Since then, he has gained much more success in his career.

