Why is Tiger Woods missing the BMW PGA Championship 2023? All you need to know

Tiger Woods is missing from the BMW PGA Championship 2023 due to injuries and recent challenges in his golfing career.

In 2023, Woods participated in two PGA Tour events: the Genesis Invitational in March and the Masters tournament in April. However, the Masters did not go as planned for Woods.

Throughout the tournament, Woods faced tough conditions on the golf course, with challenging competition and adverse weather. Despite these obstacles, Woods pushed himself to make the cut, but it became apparent that he was not in his usual form.

His Masters journey took an unfortunate turn when he was forced to withdraw during the third round due to a visible ankle injury, which also raised concerns about his overall physical condition.

After withdrawing from the Masters, Tiger Woods underwent ankle surgery, adding to a series of recent physical setbacks. He has a history of injuries, including a severe leg injury from a 2021 car accident.

While some in the golf community, like TV presenter Stephen A. Smith, have suggested Woods should consider retiring due to his physical condition, Woods remains determined to overcome these challenges.

After nearly six months of recovery and rehabilitation, the 15-time major champion returned to golf in the public eye, practising on the Liberty National in New Jersey range alongside PGA Tour stars Will Zalatoris and Rickie Fowler.

Tiger Woods' future in competitive golf remains uncertain, but his return to the driving range has given hope to his fans, as his dedication and resilience continue to inspire many.

Tiger Woods is the latest entrant in the PGA Tour Policy Board

Will Tiger Woods be playing in the Ryder Cup?

Tiger Woods will not play in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone. He won't be an official vice captain for the United States team in Rome.

Despite his absence from the competition, Woods remains involved with the team, providing support and advice. United States captain Zach Johnson sees him as a valuable resource due to his experience and dedication to Team USA. He said (via CBS Sports),

"He is a great resource."

He added.

"He's very invested in Team USA, very invested in how we navigate year in and year out Team USA because the guy is patriotic, he wants to win, he's got experience and, shocker, he's the best player in whatever decades. Thankfully, he's an American. He is red white and blue, through and through.

"He will not be in Rome, which is fine, it's probably not wise, it was more or less his decision, but he's great counsel." said Johnson.

This follows his similar role during the 2021 Ryder Cup when he motivated the team from afar, contributing to their victory.

While Woods won't be on the course, his continued involvement will be crucial as Team USA aims for success in the Ryder Cup.