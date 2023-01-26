Why is Tiger Woods missing on the Farmers Insurance Open field?

US golfer Tiger Woods gave his fans new hope after he featured in several tournaments towards the end of 2022. The legendary golfer, who had been struggling with an injury to his right leg after a horrific car crash in 2021, had been out of play for the majority of the past two years.

Although he had to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge that he hosts annually following a plantar fasciitis, he appeared later in December in 'The Match' and the PNC Championship.

He had also promised that he would return to competition in 2023. However, owing to his health, he will only focus on the major tournaments. This might be the reason that he will not be competing at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines this week.

The event began on January 25 and will have its final round on January 28. Although Tiger Woods might be missing from the roster, several other prominent players such as Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Will Zalatoris, amongst others, will be seen in action.

What happened the last time Tiger Woods played at the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open?

Tiger Woods at 2020 Farmers Insurance Open (Image via PGA Tour)

Shockingly, the last time Tiger Woods played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2020, he hit one of his unluckiest shots. He finished T9 with a score deficit of two.

Although he played well overall, one bad shot cost him the championship title. Woods avoided the wedges and went straight to the greens. He hit a shot that went smoothly towards the hole but sadly bounced off. This bad luck changed the game altogether, and he lost the trophy.

However, it is important to note that Woods holds the record for winning the Farmers Insurance Open the most number of times. He won it for the first time in 1999 by defeating Billy Ray Brown by two strokes.

Ray Brown recalled that dramatic contest in 2021 while speaking to PGATour.com. He said:

"I had the honor at 18. He hit a tee shot that made a different sound. We had been separated by 5-10 yards all day. This one was, 'See ya.' I was well over 200 yards away. He hit 7-iron for his second shot. I almost lost the ball in the air, it was that high. I walked past him and he just gave me a grin like, 'You like that, don’t you, old man?'."

In 2000, he finished runner-up behind Shigeki Maruyama. He registered a second win in 2003 against Carl Pettersson by four strokes. From 2005 to 2008, Woods won the title consecutively. And finally, he won it for the seventh time in 2013 against Josh Teater and Brandt Snedeker.

He has won the Farmers Insurance Open a total of seven times. LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson comes in second with three wins. There is a huge tie for the third spot between Arnold Palmer, J.C. Snead, Tommy Bolt, Tom Watson, Steve Pate, Jason Day, and Brandt Snedeker, who have won the tournament twice.

Fans may feel Tiger Woods' absence this time, but they sure will be hoping to see more of him at the Masters in April this year.

