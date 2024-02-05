Why is Viktor Hovland not playing at the WM Phoenix Open? Exploring the reported reason for absence 

Viktor Hovland stole the golf world's spotlight on Monday, February 5, by withdrawing from the WM Phoenix Open. Hovland's decision raised speculation about whether or not he was on his way to LIV Golf.

However, Hovland's withdrawal appears to have a less dramatic motive. Eurosport Norge TV Golf commentator Marius Thorp reported on his X account (formerly Twitter) that Hovland withdrew from the Phoenix event to work on his game.

Marius Thorp posted on X:

"Confirmed that Viktor [Hovland] will take a week of training in Florida before returning to competition in the Genesis Invitational."

"Didn't feel comfortable with tournament play as it stands now and wanted to figure out the swing and find an ideal feel before heading to LA!"

Expand Tweet

Viktor Hovland had a disappointing outing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last weekend. He finished T58 with a score of 3 under, 14 strokes behind the leader.

At Pebble Beach, Hovland carded just one round under par and had 13 birdies and 10 bogeys over the three days (the tournament was shortened to 54 holes due to inclement weather).

What's next for Viktor Hovland on the PGA Tour?

Marius Thorp's report confirms that Viktor Hovland will return to competitive action at The Genesis Invitational. The Los Angeles tournament will be played the week following the WM Phoenix Open and will be the third Signature Event of the season.

This will be Hovland's fourth appearance at The Genesis Invitational. In his three previous starts, the Norwegian has always performed well, finishing in the Top 20 on each occasion.

His best finish at the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles was T4 achieved in the 2022 edition. A year earlier, he had finished T5 on his debut at the event. He finished T20 in the 2023 edition.

Of the 12 rounds he has played in The Genesis Invitational, Hovland has completed half, scoring in the 60s. His personal records at the event are 64 (18 holes) and 270 (72 holes).

Hovland began the 2024 season on the PGA Tour at The Sentry. He finished T22 there, with a score of 21 under, eight strokes behind the champion, Chris Kirk.

The Norwegian played little at the highest level throughout the fall. In December, he played the (unofficial) Hero World Challenge, where he finished 10th. Prior to that, he finished T2 at the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Hovland also made an appearance at the Ryder Cup, where he was one of the key players for the European victory. At the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Hovland scored 3.5 points in five matches, including winning the individual match vs. Collin Morikawa.