Will Nelly Korda be playing at the JM Eagle LA Championship? All you need to know

2024 Chevron Championship winner Nelly Korda will not be playing at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Nelly Korda withdrew from the JM Eagle LA Championship after her victory at the 2024 Chevron Championship, citing exhaustion following her exploits. Korda joined Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez with her win as the only players in LPGA history to win five consecutive titles.

Korda said in a statement released by the LPGA Tour:

"It was not an easy decision. After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted. With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season."

The LPGA star will play the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey, starting May 9. Korda will also be playing the U.S. Women's Open next month.

Nelly Korda's victory at the 2024 Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda created history at the 2024 Chevron Championship, securing her fifth consecutive title. Korda celebrated her victory with the traditional leap into the water on the 18th hole of Carlton Woods after receiving the Dinah Shore Trophy.

The World No. 1 carded in a final-round score of 69 to finish 13-under par for the tournament. Korda won her title by a two-stroke margin set by Sweden's Maja Stark.

Korda earned $1,200,000 for her Chevron Championship win, placing her at the top of the LPGA Tour's Money List at a total of $2,424,216 from six events played this season.

When asked in an interview with the LPGA Tour post her win if she'd compete at the JM Eagle LA Championship to gain her sixth consecutive victory, she said:

"I'm going to enjoy this right now and then I'll think about that...It's been an amazing time. Hopefully keep the streak alive. But I've been so grateful to compete week in and week out and get five in a row too."

