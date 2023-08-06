Who is Maja Stark? 5 things you need to know about her, including boyfriend, alma mater, and more

Swedish professional golfer Maja Stark is having a stellar time at the 2023 Freed Group Women's Scottish Open. The six-time Ladies European Tour winner earned her LPGA card back in 2022 after she won the ISPS Handa World Invitational. She is considered one of the top young talents in the Women's Golf Circuit.

Born on December 10, 1999, in Abbekas, Sweden, she turned professional in 2021. During her amateur days, she won six tournaments and has been part of the US team that won the 2017 Junior Solheim Cup. In the 2020-21 season, she won the accolade of Big 12 Player of the Year.

Maja Stark at the ISPS Handa World Invitational 2022 (via Getty Images)

What are the five things to know about Maja Stark?

The 23-year-old golfer was born and raised in Abbekas, Sweden, and resides in the same city when not competing on the Tour. She has a height of 5 ft 9 in, which is enough for her as a golfer.

Here are five things to know about Stark:

#1 She graduated from Oklahoma State University

Maja Stark has completed her graduation from Oklahoma State University. During her freshman year in 2019-20, she won the Hurricane Invitational, which happened to be her second career start.

Later on, in her sophomore year, she earned the awards of All-American and Big 12 Conference Player of the Year.

#2 Her equipment partner is PING and her apparel partner is NIKE

Maja Stark has partnered with PING for golf equipment. The company sponsors many star golfers on both women's and men's golf circuits, some of them are Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tony Finau.

She has NIKE as her apparel and shoes partner.

#3 Won two tournaments out of first three starts as a professional

It was in August 2021, when Stark decided to turn professional. In her first three starts on the Ladies European Tour, she won two tournaments - PGA Championship by Trelleborgs Kommun (August 23, 2021) and Creekhouse Ladies Open (September 5, 2021).

In the following month (October 2021), she won the Estrella Damm Ladies Open 2021.

#4 As part of Sweden's team, she won three consecutive European Team Championship

During her Amateur career, she was part of three European Team Championship-winning Swedish teams in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Her teammates on the team include Linn Grant, Beatrice Wallin, Frida Kinhult, and others.

Maja Stark has also participated in European Girls' Team Championship and won a silver in 2016 and a gold in 2017, playing for the Swedish team.

#5 Maja Stark's family and boyfriend

There are no details on her parents or her family and also she has not revealed anything about her relationship status.

If there is any news on these details, it will be updated soon.