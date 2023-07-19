Will Rickie Fowler end his majors drought with a comeback at Royal Liverpool?

Rickie Fowler is back at the Open Championship, which is set to start on Thursday, July 20 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He will be returning to the event after missing out last year due to falling out of the top 150.

Fowler made his debut at the 2010 Open Championship and had an impressive finish of T14. He had previously played two majors, and this was his best finish so far. Over the years, he has had incredible runs at several major events but has never been able to cross the last hurdle.

The 34-year-old golfer has made 48 starts at the majors and has had 13 top-10 finishes, including nine top-five finishes. He ties Lee Westwood for the record for most top-10s without a win.

It's not that Fowler never came close to winning the majors. He has three runner-up finishes, including the 2014 Open Championship, the last time the tournament was played at Hoylake.

Most recently, Fowler had a chance to end his majors drought at the US Open last month when he entered the fourth round with a 54-hole lead. Unfortunately, he had a bad day at the office and had to eventually settle for a joint fifth.

The 151st Open will be Fowler's 12th appearance at the event. So far, he has three top-10 finishes in the British Open. This year, oddsmakers have put him among the favorites for the tournament. The golfer is the joint third favorite at +1200 to lift the Claret Jug this week.

The year 2022 was a nightmare for Fowler, as he struggled to do well throughout the season. With just three top-10 finishes the previous season, fans started doubting that he would ever get back to his best again. However, the golfer has only been improving this season.

Beginning this year at World No. 103 in OWGR, Fowler has so far made eight top-10 finishes, including the win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month, which ended his four-and-a-half-year PGA Tour title drought.

Rickie Fowler is paired with Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre for the first two rounds of the 151st Open. The trio will tee off at 5:09 am EST. As he continues to improve, the hopes are quite high that a major win is just around the corner for one of the most lovable golfers of our time.

How has Rickie Fowler performed at the Open Championship in the past?

Rickie Fowler during the 143rd Open Championship

Rickie Fowler has made 11 appearances at the Open Championship and has an impressive record at the tournament. The 142nd Open was the only time he missed the cut. He has made it into the top 25 five times, including three top-10 finishes.

Fowler finished runner-up at the 143rd Open, where he, along with Sergio Garcia, fell two strokes short of Rory McIlroy. This was his second runner-up finish that year. 2014 was the year he made it into the top 5 in all four majors.