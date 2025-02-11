Will Rickie Fowler play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational? Eligibility and past results explored

Rickie Fowler will be competing in the 2025 Genesis Invitational after withdrawing from the WM Phoenix Open last week due to illness. The Riveria Country Club is the usual host of the event, but due to wildfires in Los Angeles, the Torry Pines South Course is the new host.

Fowler had a poor season last year on the PGA Tour as he finished 101st in the season-long FedExCup rankings and is currently ranked 91st on the OWGR, making him not eligible to compete in the signature events this season.

Despite that, Rickie Fowler is playing in the 2025 Genesis Invitational this week as one of the sponsor exemptions. The 36-year-old has received a sponsor exemption along with Jordan Spieth, Min Wo Lee and Gary Woodland.

The 2025 Genesis Invitational is all set to begin this week on February 13th at the Torrey Pines South Course. The tournament hosted by Tiger Woods is one of the eight signature events, so the field has limited players with prominent names competing.

Rickie Fowler has previously competed in the Genesis Invitational and finished 35th in last year's event. His best performance at the Genesis Invitational came in 2023 and 2021, where he finished 20th in the event.

2024: Finished 35th (-3) | Rounds: 70-69-71-71

2023: Finished 20th (-5) | Rounds: 68-75-69-67

2022: Finished 55th (-2) | Rounds: 71-71-69-71

2021: Finished 20th (-3) | Rounds: 70-71-73-67

So, Rickie Fowler will be hopeful of a better performance at the 2025 Genesis Invitational this week.

2025 Genesis Invitational field

Despite the host Tiger Woods pulling out of the event, the 2025 Genesis Invitational has prominent names in the field. Here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Genesis Invitational this week:

Ludvig Åberg

Stephan Jaeger

Byeong Hun An

Michael Kim

Daniel Berger

Si Woo Kim

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Kim

Akshay Bhatia

Jake Knapp

Keegan Bradley

Min Woo Lee

Sam Burns

Danny List*

Patrick Cantlay

Shane Lowry

Wyndham Clark

Robert MacIntyre

Eric Cole

Hideki Matsuyama

Corey Conners

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Rory McIlroy

Jason Day

Maverick McNealy

Thomas Detry

Collin Morikawa

Nick Dunlap

Andrew Novak

Nico Echavarria

Matthieu Pavon

Austin Eckroat

Taylor Pendrith

Harris English

J.T. Poston

Tony Finau

Seamus Power

Matt Fitzpatrick

Aaron Rai

Tommy Fleetwood

Patrick Rodgers

Rickie Fowler

Justin Rose

Lucas Glover

Scottie Scheffler

Max Greyserman

Adam Scott

Ben Griffin

J.J. Spaun

Adam Hadwin

Jordan Spieth

Brian Harman

Sam Stevens

Russell Henley

Sepp Straka

Tom Hoge

Nick Taylor

Rasmus Højgaard

Sahith Theegala

Max Homa

Justin Thomas

Billy Horschel

Davis Thompson

Viktor Hovland

Gary Woodland

Mark Hubbard

Cameron Young

Mackenzie Hughes

Kevin Yu

Sungjae Im

Will Zalatoris

