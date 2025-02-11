Will Rickie Fowler play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational? Eligibility and past results explored

Rickie Fowler will be competing in the 2025 Genesis Invitational after withdrawing from the WM Phoenix Open last week due to illness. The Riveria Country Club is the usual host of the event, but due to wildfires in Los Angeles, the Torry Pines South Course is the new host.
Fowler had a poor season last year on the PGA Tour as he finished 101st in the season-long FedExCup rankings and is currently ranked 91st on the OWGR, making him not eligible to compete in the signature events this season.
Despite that, Rickie Fowler is playing in the 2025 Genesis Invitational this week as one of the sponsor exemptions. The 36-year-old has received a sponsor exemption along with Jordan Spieth, Min Wo Lee and Gary Woodland.
The 2025 Genesis Invitational is all set to begin this week on February 13th at the Torrey Pines South Course. The tournament hosted by Tiger Woods is one of the eight signature events, so the field has limited players with prominent names competing.
Rickie Fowler has previously competed in the Genesis Invitational and finished 35th in last year's event. His best performance at the Genesis Invitational came in 2023 and 2021, where he finished 20th in the event.
- 2024: Finished 35th (-3) | Rounds: 70-69-71-71
- 2023: Finished 20th (-5) | Rounds: 68-75-69-67
- 2022: Finished 55th (-2) | Rounds: 71-71-69-71
- 2021: Finished 20th (-3) | Rounds: 70-71-73-67
So, Rickie Fowler will be hopeful of a better performance at the 2025 Genesis Invitational this week.
2025 Genesis Invitational field
Despite the host Tiger Woods pulling out of the event, the 2025 Genesis Invitational has prominent names in the field. Here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Genesis Invitational this week:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Stephan Jaeger
- Byeong Hun An
- Michael Kim
- Daniel Berger
- Si Woo Kim
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Kim
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jake Knapp
- Keegan Bradley
- Min Woo Lee
- Sam Burns
- Danny List*
- Patrick Cantlay
- Shane Lowry
- Wyndham Clark
- Robert MacIntyre
- Eric Cole
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Corey Conners
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Rory McIlroy
- Jason Day
- Maverick McNealy
- Thomas Detry
- Collin Morikawa
- Nick Dunlap
- Andrew Novak
- Nico Echavarria
- Matthieu Pavon
- Austin Eckroat
- Taylor Pendrith
- Harris English
- J.T. Poston
- Tony Finau
- Seamus Power
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Aaron Rai
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Patrick Rodgers
- Rickie Fowler
- Justin Rose
- Lucas Glover
- Scottie Scheffler
- Max Greyserman
- Adam Scott
- Ben Griffin
- J.J. Spaun
- Adam Hadwin
- Jordan Spieth
- Brian Harman
- Sam Stevens
- Russell Henley
- Sepp Straka
- Tom Hoge
- Nick Taylor
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sahith Theegala
- Max Homa
- Justin Thomas
- Billy Horschel
- Davis Thompson
- Viktor Hovland
- Gary Woodland
- Mark Hubbard
- Cameron Young
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Kevin Yu
- Sungjae Im
- Will Zalatoris