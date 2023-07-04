Will Tiger Woods be at the John Deere Classic 2023? Golfer’s upcoming schedule explored

Tiger Woods is still recovering from the ankle surgery that he underwent back in April 2023. With the number of events he had skipped since the Masters 2023, it is quite evident that the golfer is set to skip the John Deere Classic 2023 too.

After having a look at the official field of the upcoming tournament on the PGA tour's official site, it is confirmed that Woods will not be participating it. The tournament is scheduled to be played at TPC Deere Run from July 6.

Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the Masters 2023 due to his terrible right leg. He shared the news of his withdrawal through his Twitter handle. After a few days, he shared another post updating his fans about the successful subtalar fusion procedure.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!

Will Tiger Woods return to competition in 2023?

15-time major champion Tiger Woods has already skipped a number of tournaments in 2023. He left the Masters 2023 midway after completing his second round.

Then, he had withdrawn from the PGA Championship and US Open. Now, fans wonder if the golfer could make a comeback to The Open Championship, the last major of the season.

The official decision from his side remains unclear. According to a few medical experts, the kind of ankle surgery he had this time would take him longer to recover. Some even felt that when he comes back, he could have better fitness than before.

Tiger Woods at the Masters 2023 (via Getty Images)

Woods already cleared that he will not return to be a full-time golfer anymore. He accepted the fact that with the number of surgeries he underwent, it would not be possible to play full season anymore at this stage of his career.

"Here's the deal: Like I told you guys last year, I'm not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more. That's it, that's all my body will allow me to do. My back the way it is, all the surgeries I had on my back, my leg the way it is, I just can't," said Woods.

He added that all he wants is to play all four majors and a few other tournaments every now and then.

"So, my intent last year was to play in all four majors. I got three of the four. Hopefully, this year, I can get all four and maybe sprinkle in a few here and there. But that's it for the rest of my career," Woods concluded.

With about five surgeries in his career, Woods has had several other issues in his knee and ankles. The car accident in 2021 worsened it and affected his game as well. This resulted in his irregular participation until the legendary golfer finally decided to undergo another surgery in April 2023.

However, this 2023 season, Tiger Woods might not return to play at The Open Championship too. He might be seen at a golf course probably next year at the Masters or The Player Championship. As of now, that still remains to be speculation about his return.

