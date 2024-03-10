"Wyndham Clark lost my respect","Imagine if it was Patrick Reed?"- Fans react to Clark's controversial move on 18 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Fans on social media are buzzing about Wyndham Clark's contentious move on the 18th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024. The American golfer was caught on camera appearing to manipulate his ball with his club.

A storm of controversy erupted online after footage of Clark on the 18th hole of the Bay Hill Club circulated, with many accusing the star golfer of cheating. In the video, he attempted to adjust his club near the ball, leading some fans to speculate that the ball was moved.

Golf enthusiast Brett Hoffman shared the video on their social media account (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Did Wyndham Clark just improve his lie on the 18th? Sketchy activity from the co leader"

Expand Tweet

In the comments section, fans criticized Clark, accusing him of cheating in the game and expressing their loss of trust in him. One user suggested that Clark should be removed from LIV Golf. The fan wrote:

"Clark lost my respect today. He needs to join LIV."

Expand Tweet

Another fan raised a hypothetical scenario, questioning the reaction if Patrick Reed, known for past alleged cheating controversies in golf, had been in Clark's position.

"Imagine if it was Reed?"

Expand Tweet

"That really should be ruled a penalty. I was watching Speith yesterday with a very similar shot and he never grounded the club behind the ball before hitting it," commented one more fan.

Expand Tweet

"Definitely tried to improve his lie. DQ," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions to Wyndham Clark's controversial move on the 18th hole:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A look at Wyndham Clark's performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024

Wyndham Clark played well at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He started his game on Thursday, March 7, with a par on the first three holes and a birdie on the par-5 fourth hole. He then shot two back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes and hit two birdies on the back nine to score 1-under 71.

The 30-year-old was very impressive with his game in the second round and raced to first on the leaderboard. He started the game with back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes. He made three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, and six birdies and one bogey on the back nine to score 6-under 66.

In the third round, Clark shot two double bogeys, a bogey, four birdies, and an eagle to score 1-over 71 to settle for a score of 8-under. He trails Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry, who topped the leaderboard in a tie with a score of 9-under at the end of Round 3.

Will Zalatoris settled in a tie for fourth place with Russell Henley and Hideki Matsuyama, followed by Harris English, who had a solo seventh-place finish on the leaderboard. Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, and Max Homa finished in a tie for eighth place with a score of 5-under