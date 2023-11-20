“You can’t deny I’d bring two big attributes to the table”: Paige Spiranac responds to rumors about replacing Paul Azinger

Paul Azinger recently ended his stint as the lead golf analyst at NBC, and Paige Spiranac put it out there that she would not mind replacing him.

The golfer-turned-influencer expressed her interest in becoming a part of the the NBC broadcasting family in a recent tweet after the news broke.

Spiranac put out a tweet that said 'Fine, I will step in', as a response to the news that Paul Azinger will no longer be with NBC. Soon after, rumours broke out that Paige Spiranac might actually be joining NBC. One fan wrote to Spiranac, asking her to address the rumors.

Spiranac replied to the fan with a cheeky tweet, saying:

"I’m a woman of the people. And the people want me to replace Paul Azinger. You can’t deny I’d bring two big attributes to the table. My personality and golf knowledge of course."

Paul Azinger parting ways with the NBC came as a shock .His five-year contract not getting renewed. The news was first first broken by Steve Eubanks, who revelaed that Azinger will no longer be at the opening Hero World Challenge.

The 2023 Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club was Azinger's last coverage for the NBC. Eubanks spoke to Azinger about the resignation and later relayed what the latter told him:

"I have treasured working beside Dan Hicks and the other talented NBC broadcasters as well as lead producer Tommy Roy and all those behind the scenes. They are a remarkable team, and I will miss them tremendously."

The decision has come in light of NBC overhauling their media coverage strategy for 2024. Paige Spiranac might just be an option for them, especially after she expressed her interest in the position.

Azinger himself is a retired pro golfer, who won 17 times on the PGA Tour, and even captained the US Ryder Cup team to victory in 2008. Azinger's replacement has not been confirmed so far.