"You have incredible strength to share these challenges" - Phil Mickelson gathers Golf fans' support after emotional revelation of his addiction

Phil Mickelson recently shared an emotional message in which he wrote about his betting addiction and how he had been judged over time because of that.

He informed his fans that he would not be betting this football season and added that he had never compromised his family's financial security.

He opened up about the consequences he had to face due to this issue. The golfer admitted that he caused a lot of pain to people and that he was unavailable to them when it mattered the most.

His post on X (formerly Twitter) garnered immense reactions from the fans. Some of them came out in support of the 53-year-old golfer. One of them wrote that Mickelson had great strength to come out publically and speak of the challenges he had faced.

"You have Incredible strength to share these challenges you have faced over the years on this platform. Thank God for Amy. Best of luck Lefty," the comment read.

Another fan wished Phil Mickelson and his family the very best for the challenge he has announced to do.

There was a fan who described Mickelson's tweet as great and added that they had walked each step in their life as he tweeted. They added that the long text was like their autobiography.

Fans were so overwhelmed with Mickelson's courageous post and how he opened up about his problems. They called him an inspiration and wished him all the best for his decision.

Here are some top comments from the fans on X:

"It doesn’t detract from your ability" - Phil Mickelson attempts to motivate people to live in moderation

Phil Mickelson, in his long text format, shared that after taking long sessions to get over his gambling habits, he was now able to sit and take his life more seriously and live the moment.

The 53-year-old golfer urged everyone to enjoy this football season and live in moderation. He wrote:

"This football season and beyond, enjoy yourself with moderation so it doesn’t detract from your ability to be present. In my experience, the moments with the ones you love will be far more remembered than any bet you win or fantasy league triumph."

Phil Mickelson's next appearance will be at the LIV Golf Chicago, which begins on September 22.