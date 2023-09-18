“Strong to quite strong” – Phil Mickelson rates a backwards shot shared by Iron Heads GC

Phil Mickelson recently shared his opinion on a backward shot shared by LIV Golf team Iron Heads GC. The American is one of the most successful golfers, who now plays on the Saudi circuit. He is known for his incredible shots on the golf course.

Recently, the Iron Heads GC shared a clip of a golfer taking a backward shot. In the video, the golfer hit a shot and the ball slid down the greens in a straight line. It was an amazing shot and the LIV Golf team asked Phil Mickelson to rate the shot.

The six-time major champion jumped into the comments section of the post on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying:

"Strong to quite strong."

Fans were also impressed with the phenomenal shot and jumped into the comments section to appreciate the golfer. One user wrote:

"Only he can do it. Not rate-able. Owns it. The franchise move."

"Legend," wrote another user.

"That is pretty cool!" a fan commented.

Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson gave tutorials on how to hit a backward shot. Tour Pro shared a video on its Twitter account in which Mickelson explained:

"We've got pin set over here about 35-feet away. I'm gonna set myself over the hill here. So, my body, my shoulder, everything is with the hill. I'm gonna come underneath and I'm just gonna flip it back with my hand."

When will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson currently plays on the LIV Golf and the next Saudi circuit event will take place from September 22 to September 24 in Chicago at the Rich Harvest Farms. The American golfer will join the field of 48 golfers in the tournament.

After the LIV Golf Chicago, golfers will head for the 2023 Ryder Cup event, which will take place in Rome from September 29 to October 1. However, only one LIV golfer was selected to compete in the tournament this year.

LIV golfers who were part of the DP World Tour have resigned from their membership and thus could not join the European Ryder Cup Team. American golfers who joined the LIV Golf, on the other hand, have been barred from playing on the PGA Tour and failed to auto-qualify for the tournament.

Their team captain Zach Johnson has only selected Brooks Koepka to compete in the biennial tournament. Koepka has been in excellent form this season and won the 2023 PGA Championship earlier this year.

Mickelson also played really amazing in the Majors this year. He finished second at the Masters in April but still failed to join the US Ryder Cup team.

Phil Mickelson is one of the most successful golfers in the Ryder Cup. He has played in the biennial event 12 times. He last played at the Ryder Cup in 2018.

Here are the results of Phil Mickelson on the Ryder Cup:

1995

Points: 3

Result (W-L-H): 3-0-0

1997

Points: 2

Result (W-L-H): 1-1-2

1999

Points: 2

Result (W-L-H): 2-2-0

2002

Points: 2.5

Result (W-L-H): 2-2-1

2004

Points: 1

Result (W-L-H): 1-3-0

2006

Points: 0.5

Result (W-L-H): 0-4-1

2008

Points: 2

Result (W-L-H): 1-2-2

2010

Points: 1

Result (W-L-H): 1-3-0

2012

Points: 3

Result (W-L-H): 3-1-0

2014

Points: 2

Result (W-L-H): 2-1-0

2016

Points: 2.5

Result (W-L-H): 2-1-1

2018

Points: 0

Result (W-L-H): 0-2-0