"You're a class act Mr. Fleetwood!" - Fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's 'dejected' tweet after disappointing British Open result

English professional golfer Tommy Fleetwood was sorely disappointed after a T10 finish at the British Open. He was playing some exceptional golf at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake.

Tommy Fleetwood shared an emotional tweet. He described his emotion and also thanked fans for their love and support. He also congratulated Brian Harman on his British Open victory. He wrote:

"Hurting, gutted, dejected. All I can say right now is thank you to everyone for the support & love and for making some of the most amazing memories chasing a dream in front of you. Congrats Brian. You were outstanding and so deserving of this win! We'll be back. See you at work."

Tommy Fleetwood @TommyFleetwood1 Hurting, gutted, dejected. All I can say right now is thank you to everyone for the support & love and for making some of the most amazing memories chasing a dream in front of you. Congrats Brian. You were outstanding and so deserving of this win! We’ll be back. See you at work. pic.twitter.com/zgVi8h7hAP

Despite being one of the fan favorites to win the British Open after his first round, the 32-year-old English golfer ended with a disappointing finish at Hoylake. His tweet was a clear message of how he was feeling after the tournament.

However, fans still showered their love on Tommy Fleetwood. A fan wrote:

"You're a class act Mr. Fleetwood!"

Another fan wrote a heartfelt message to Fleetwood saying that, for him, he is the best of all time. He advised the golfer to find something new and use the 'pain and passion' to perform in further future tournaments.

Jon Doe @Raptor1007 @TommyFleetwood1 @TheOpen @TommyFleetwood1 I don’t care about the tourney results or World Rankings. You’re one of the best of all time. Use the pain and passion to perform. Change how you practice and prepare, find something new, come back and show everyone..

A fan thanked Fleetwood for being a 'role model' for the current generation. He called the English golfer the 'ultimate professional.'

Daniel Dooley @dooleyfamily3 @TommyFleetwood1 @TheOpen Thank you Tommy for being the ultimate professional and a role model for our current generation as well as those who are yet to come.

Another fan wrote a message, which started off by saying the golfer might not even read it. He told Fleetwood to keep his chin up and mentioned that his country is behind him as he pursues winning a major in the near future.

Mark Taylor @dadofbrodie @TommyFleetwood1 @TheOpen You probably won't read this and even less likely to reply but know this. As a country we are fully behind you sir and willing you to win. It's just a matter of time, you are too good not to get a major.. chin up son.

A fan wrote that he understands that Fleetwood must be hurting right now. But he praised the golfer's demeanor to still give his fans a smile, despite disappointing campaigns.

TommyGolf @ThomasKolen @TommyFleetwood1 @TheOpen I understand you’re hurting. For whatever it’s worth, your demeanor and handling the ups and downs and still offer a smile to all the fans. That is what you will always be remembered for. AND you will win a big one some day. You’re a big man Tommy!

Here are some more of the top motivating comments from fans for Tommy Fleetwood:

PGA4everLIV3yearsmax @Bucks42Bdogs24 @TommyFleetwood1 @TheOpen Your day will come. You are to good for it not to happen!!

OGK.eth @KyleBlohm @TommyFleetwood1 @TheOpen You played very well dude! Chin up! Onto the next one

vuser @vuser888 @TommyFleetwood1 @TheOpen your time will come Tommy. You're playing too well not to win one of these in the next couple years. Keep getting in contention and you'll get it done. Good luck!

Fitz Asset Finance Ltd @FitzafLtd @TommyFleetwood1 @TheOpen You are a legend of the game we know so well. All legends have set back, dust down and go again, bounce back and show us how it is done. Common Tommy.

tony green @bhoygreen1 @TommyFleetwood1 @TheOpen Sometimes In life we want something soo much that we try to hard to get it. Keep plugging away your a great player and your dream definitely will come.

chilly @chillytweets_ @TommyFleetwood1 @TheOpen You played great under the pressure of playing close to home Fleeter. Your day is fast approaching

Fans showered their love in the comment section of Fleetwood's Twitter post. They all praised the golfer for his magnificent efforts. They were also hopeful about the golfer winning many tournaments in the future.

How did Tommy Fleetwood perform at the British Open?

In the first round of the tournament, Tommy Fleetwood started off with four consecutive pars, followed by a birdie, then a bogey, and then again a birdie. He carded a score of five under 66 to finish as tied topper on the leaderboard after the end of day one.

In the following second round, he carded a score of par 71 with the help of three birdies, multiple pars, and three bogeys. He finished second on the leaderboard after day two.

Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman at the British Open (via Getty Images)

Fleetwood started his third round with a par shot followed by a birdie. He was looked to be headed a great direction initially. However, after completing his round, he carded another par 71 score to slip to tied fourth rank on the leaderboard.

The final round at Hoylake was the most disappointing one for him as he scored par 72, which also included a double bogey.

He ended his British Open campaign in the T10 position on the leaderboard. He may not have won the tournament, but he did show exceptional golf skills at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.