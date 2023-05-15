"You should realize that the OWGR is not accurate" - Bryson DeChambeau reacts as he falls out of the Top 200 according to OWGR rankings

Bryson DeChambeau fell out of the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) Top 200 after he was ranked 214th in Monday's update.

The drop was not a surprise to anyone, as he has been dropping places in the OWGR since joining the LIV Golf Tour in 2022. However, his projection within the world rankings is not to Bryson DeChambeau's liking.

-Bryson DeChambeau "You should realize that the OWGR is not accurate, one," "Two, they need to come to a resolution or become obsolete. But again, if the majors and everything continue to have that as their ranking system, then they are biting it quite heavily." #golf

A few weeks ago, he shared with the press his criticisms of the OWGR's work system. These were his words, according to The Mirror:

"You should realise that the OWGR is not accurate, one. Two, they need to come to a resolution, or become obsolete. It's pretty much almost obsolete as of right now. But again, if the majors and everything continue to have that as their ranking system, then they are biting it quite heavily."

"I'd very disappointing that that's the way it goes because it's not right, and I hope people can see through that. It's disappointing that somebody takes such a hard stance."

The OWGR is updated weekly based only on the individual tournaments of the last two years, with a system of weighting the most recent events over those more distant in time.

The neuralgic point is that it only takes into account the participation in tournaments related in some way to the PGA Tour. This leaves out what has been done by players who play on the LIV Golf Tour. This is the main reason why Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of those who play on the new circuit have been losing ground in the world rankings.

Bryson DeChambeau: from the PGA Tour to the LIV Tour

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the world's leading golf stars. Born in Modesto, California, in 1993, he was educated at Southern Methodist University, where he had a great career within college golf.

He turned professional in 2016 and joined the Korn Ferry Tour, where his stay was very short (only 3 tournaments). He very quickly earned his PGA Tour membership card.

Bryson DeChambeau is already at Rochester, New York, to tee off at the 2023 PGA Championship in three days (Image via Getty).

In the 2016-17 season, he achieved his first victory at the highest level, when he won the John Deere Classic. Since then and until 2022, he won eight victories on the PGA Tour, including a major tournament (2020 U.S. Open).

In addition, he has achieved five runner-ups and 36 Top 10 finishes, with 99 cuts made out of 141 tournaments played. His earnings exceed $26 million.

In 2022, he joined the LIV Golf Tour as captain and main figure of the Crushers GC team. In that formation, he leads Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri.

Last season, Bryson DeChambeau placed 21st in the individual competition with 29 points. In the team section, the Crushers placed second, 56 points behind the leaders.

For the current season, the Crushers are fourth in the standings, 52 points behind the 4 Aces. Individually, DeChambeau is in 28th place with 18 points.

