“You think Biden can do that?” – Donald Trump throws shade on US President Joe Biden while teeing off in the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Doral

Former US President and avid golf lover Donald Trump did not let go of the chance to take a potshot at Joe Biden while playing at his course in Miami.

He participated in the LIV Golf Invitational Team Championship pro-am where he teed off with Brooks Koepka. Following his first shot, he turned to the audience and said something to knock his successor.

"Do you think Biden could do that? I don't think so!I don't think so!" Mr Trump joked with the crowd after hitting the shot.

"Do you think Biden could do that? I don't think so" Former President Trump teeing off in the LIV Golf Pro-Am today at his course in Doral

This prompted audible laughter from the audience. Overall, Trump played nine holes with Brooks Koepka and nine with Sergio Garcia. His son, Eric Trump, and granddaughter, Kai Trump, were a part of his team. They finished nine-under tied for the lowest score of the day.

Trump spend most of the time praising his game. While he felt that he played 'pretty good' Brooks Koepka shared his thoughts on Trump's game, saying:

“I think he's actually a pretty good putter. He had a lot of good putts today that just didn't go in."

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Donald Trump has taken a shot at Biden while playing golf. 13 months ago, he made a similar remark while playing with his friends.

As he hit the ball from the fairway, he turned to the audience standing behind the tee box and said:

"Do you believe Biden can hit a ball like that?!"

Donald Trump praises LIV Golf, criticizes PGA Tour

In another video clip post the pro-am event, Donald Trump praised the Saudi-backed series for doing a 'fantastic job' as he continued to speak against the PGA Tour. He shared his thoughts about LIV Golf while the final event is underway at his course.

"Very good. It's doing great. Unlimited money", Trump said.

Trump added:

"It's big time, it's big-time money, unlimited money, they love golf, they actually love golf and the Saudis have done a fantastic job."

LIV Golf is using Donald Trump's properties for their tour. Earlier in July, it hosted its third event at Trump Bedminster. The Team Championship will be the second event that will be hosted on Trump's course.

Trump's disdain for the PGA Tour started when the Tour decided to pull the World Golf Championship out of Doral in 2017 and later shifted the 2022 PGA Championship from the Trump Bedminster course in New Jersey following the insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021 after Trump lost the presidential elections.

"The PGA is being destroyed by the PGA," Trump stated.

Trump blamed the PGA Tour for many players pulling out of it and joining LIV Golf, adding that something could have been worked out between the two leagues for the better.

“Something could have been worked out so easily,” Donald Trump said, “but the Tour decided to, as Richard Nixon said, stonewall it.”

Trump also thinks that the PGA Tour blew up a 'great opportunity' and is now in a more difficult position.

Moroever, he shared that the PGA Tour is upsetting players by 'breaking into their pension fund' to pay for the elevated prize money purses of the events.

However, Donald Trump did not miss the opportunity to talk about his course. He mentioned that he finds the Miami course great and that his team recently planted 1000 palm trees throughout the course.

