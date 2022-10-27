LIV Golf Miami: Schedule, Tee time, the field of players, prize money, and more  

The inaugural season of the LIV Golf Invitational Series comes to an end this week with the Team Championship in Miami. It will run over three days between October 28 and 30 at the Blue Monster course in Trump National Doral, Miami.
The first two days will take place in a match-play format among all 12 teams. However, only 32 golfers will be participating on Friday since the first four teams will get a bye from the first day of match play.
The Aces, Crushers, Fireballs, and Stinger are the top four teams this season that will begin play on Saturday. The teams have been seeded on the basis of ranks in the previous seven tournaments.
LIV Golf Miami: Day 1 Schedule and Tee time
LIV Golf Miami will also follow a shotgun start with a tee time of 12.15 pm ET. Below is the schedule for the first day of the $50 million championship.
Take a look at all the matches scheduled for Day 1 of the eighth and final event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
No. 5 Smash vs. No. 12 Niblicks
- Brooks Koepka vs Harold Varner III
- Peter Uihlein vs James Piot
- Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka vs Turk Petit/Hudson Swafford
No. 6 Majesticks vs. No. 9 Iron Heads
- Ian Poulter vs Kevin Na
- Lee Westwood vs Sihwan Kim
- Sam Horsfield/Henrik Stenson vs Phacara Khongwatmai/Sadom Kaewkanjana
No. 7 Torque vs. No. 10 Cleeks
- Joaquin Niemann vs Martin Kaymer
- Jediah Morgan vs Laurie Canter
- Adrian Otaegui/Scott VIncent vs Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland
No. 8 Hy Flyers vs. No. 11 Punch
- Phil Mickelson vs Cameron Smith
- Matthew Wolff vs Marc Leishman
- Bernd Wiesberger/Cameron Tringale vs Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby
LIV Golf Miami is solely focused on the team event. Individual events ceased in the seventh event at Jeddah. Brooks Koepka captured the last individual title and also helped his team, Smash GC, win its first team title.
The following teams will play directly in the semifinals on Saturday.
- 4 Aces GC ( Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez)
- Crushers GC (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri)
- Stinger GC (Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie Du Plessis)
- Fireballs GC (Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra)
According to Golf Monthly, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman is positive about the support the series has received till now and said:
“LIV Golf has revived the sport in record time during our beta-test season. LIV players are celebrating the team format which is bringing new energy and audiences to golf that the game deserves.
"It's fitting that we tie a bow on this historic year with a dramatic and innovative Team Championship that will propel us into a team-focused league from 2023 onward.”
LIV Golf Miami prize money
The Team Championship brings together the highest prize money purse of $50 million with the winning team taking home a whopping $16 million. Take a look at the prize money breakdown (team and individual) for all the 12 teams participating in the Team Championship.
1 $16,000,000 $4,000,000
2 $8,000,000 $2,000,000
3 $6,000,000 $1,500,000
4 $4,000,000 $1,000,000
5 $3,000,000 $750,000
6 $3,000,000 $750,000
7 $3,000,000 $750,000
8 $3,000,000 $750,000
9 $1,000,000 $250,000
10 $1,000,000 $250,000
11 $1,000,000 $250,000
12 $1,000,000 $250,000