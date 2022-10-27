LIV Golf Miami: Schedule, Tee time, the field of players, prize money, and more  

The inaugural season of the LIV Golf Invitational Series comes to an end this week with the Team Championship in Miami. It will run over three days between October 28 and 30 at the Blue Monster course in Trump National Doral, Miami.

The first two days will take place in a match-play format among all 12 teams. However, only 32 golfers will be participating on Friday since the first four teams will get a bye from the first day of match play.

The Aces, Crushers, Fireballs, and Stinger are the top four teams this season that will begin play on Saturday. The teams have been seeded on the basis of ranks in the previous seven tournaments.

LIV Golf Miami: Day 1 Schedule and Tee time

LIV Golf Miami will also follow a shotgun start with a tee time of 12.15 pm ET. Below is the schedule for the first day of the $50 million championship.

Take a look at all the matches scheduled for Day 1 of the eighth and final event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

No. 5 Smash vs. No. 12 Niblicks

Brooks Koepka vs Harold Varner III

Peter Uihlein vs James Piot

Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka vs Turk Petit/Hudson Swafford

No. 6 Majesticks vs. No. 9 Iron Heads

Ian Poulter vs Kevin Na

Lee Westwood vs Sihwan Kim

Sam Horsfield/Henrik Stenson vs Phacara Khongwatmai/Sadom Kaewkanjana

No. 7 Torque vs. No. 10 Cleeks

Joaquin Niemann vs Martin Kaymer

Jediah Morgan vs Laurie Canter

Adrian Otaegui/Scott VIncent vs Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland

No. 8 Hy Flyers vs. No. 11 Punch

Phil Mickelson vs Cameron Smith

Matthew Wolff vs Marc Leishman

Bernd Wiesberger/Cameron Tringale vs Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby

LIV Golf Miami is solely focused on the team event. Individual events ceased in the seventh event at Jeddah. Brooks Koepka captured the last individual title and also helped his team, Smash GC, win its first team title.

The following teams will play directly in the semifinals on Saturday.

4 Aces GC ( Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez) Crushers GC (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri) Stinger GC (Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie Du Plessis) Fireballs GC (Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra)

According to Golf Monthly, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman is positive about the support the series has received till now and said:

“LIV Golf has revived the sport in record time during our beta-test season. LIV players are celebrating the team format which is bringing new energy and audiences to golf that the game deserves.

"It's fitting that we tie a bow on this historic year with a dramatic and innovative Team Championship that will propel us into a team-focused league from 2023 onward.”

LIV Golf Miami prize money

The Team Championship brings together the highest prize money purse of $50 million with the winning team taking home a whopping $16 million. Take a look at the prize money breakdown (team and individual) for all the 12 teams participating in the Team Championship.

1 $16,000,000 $4,000,000

2 $8,000,000 $2,000,000

3 $6,000,000 $1,500,000

4 $4,000,000 $1,000,000

5 $3,000,000 $750,000

6 $3,000,000 $750,000

7 $3,000,000 $750,000

8 $3,000,000 $750,000

9 $1,000,000 $250,000

10 $1,000,000 $250,000

11 $1,000,000 $250,000

12 $1,000,000 $250,000

