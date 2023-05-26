“You’ve way more experience” – Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers GC teammates dub him the ‘biggest joker’ in the team

The LIV Golf keeps on entertaining its fans both on and off the golf course and this time, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson's secrets have been revealed by his teammates/

In a recent video shared by the league's official Twitter page, Hy Flyers GC teammates reveal various skills of themselves. The video featured Cameron Tringale, James Piot, Brendan Steele, and their captain Mickelson.

When they were asked who was the 'biggest joker' on the team, they all replied that it was none other than their skipper. Speaking on the same, Steele said:

"It's Phil and Piot, but I'm gonna go with Phil. You've been doing that for longer [time]... You’ve way more experience."

Mickelson himself accepted the fact with his all other teammates.

The first question asked of the Hy Flyers GC teammates was about who was the best dancer on the team. James Piot answered with:

"It's Phil! We saw the commercial back in the day."

However, Phil Mickelson countered back by saying,

"I actually felt like yours [James Piot] were a little bit stronger."

Cameron Tringale then joined the conversation and pointed out Brendan Steele has choreographed dance. Mickelson urged Steele to see if they could see that (dance) and he replied by stating that they could if they had some music running.

The next question asked to the Hy Flyers GC teammates was about who is the most intelligent on the team. Everyone said it was Cameron Tringale.

The third question was about who could possibly star in a movie. Phil Mickelson began saying that they all could have starred but was interrupted by Tringale. The latter suggested that Steele would be star with James Piot in a supporting role. Mickelson then agreed with his teammates.

"Dancing is a lot like the golf swing" - Fans react to the amazing chemistry between Phil Mickelson and his Hy Flyers GC teammates

The Twitter post of LIV Golf received a lot of interaction from the fans. They were amused to see Phil Mickelson and his group's amazing bonding. Some fans wanted to see Mickelson's aforementioned dance and some even compared dance with golf swing.

Here are some top comments from the post:

"Dancing is a lot like the golf swing, the really important stuff happens below the hips."

"Ok, I am a huge lefty fan but don’t know if I am prepared for this. Come to think of it, he is probably good at that too."

"Absolutely not. Thank you very much."

"No thanks. I already can’t unsee the commercial he did a few years back."

Where are Phil Mickelson and Hy Flyers GC stand on the LIV Golf points table?

The LIV Golf points table is led by Dustin Johnson's lead 4 Ace GC with 120 points. They are followed by Louis Oosthuizen's Stringer GC with 84, while Phil Mickelon's Hy Flyers GC are currently ranked ninth with 19 points.

Here is the current points table of the LIV Golf League:

4 Ace GC - 120 Stringer GC - 84 Range Goat GC - 75 Crushers GC - 68 Fireballs GC - 66 Torque GC - 65 Smash GC - 44 Rippers GC - 23 Hy Flyers GC - 19 Iron Head GC - 18 Cleeks GC - 8 Majesticks GC - 4

The LIV Golf is now set to move to Washington DC. The 12 teams consisting of 52 players will compete with each other at the Trump National Golf Club from May 26 to 28.

