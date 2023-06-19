“Your mom, if she’d been here…” – Rickie Fowler reveals what he told US Open 2023 champion Wyndham Clark on the 18th green

The year 2023 had been a sort of fairytale for Wyndham Clark. He first registered his first PGA Tour win at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. Later on, he had an inspirational and successful campaign to win the US Open 2023.

It was Clark who won the major tournament, but Rickie Fowler did showcase his class in the first 54 holes. Fowler had deadlocked the top spot until slipping to the T5 position.

After the end of his final round play, Fowler spoke with the media to share how he congratulated the new champion. He said,

"I told him (Clark) obviously congrats and proud of him, him being a guy that was at Oklahoma State. He obviously didn't finish there. He went to Oregon to finish up, but he's still a Cowboy."

Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark paired for the last two rounds of play as they shared the top spot. Fowler shared that he was proud of him and also told him that his mother would be proud of him as well.

"We had a good time the last two days. I feel like we both enjoy going out and chatting throughout the round and keeping it fairly... try and keep things light, but it's still a Major in the final group the last two days. Then yeah, the last... I went back in there and just said, 'Your mom, if she’d been here, she’d have been very proud...'" added Fowler.

"I just wish she could be here"- Wyndham Clark remembers his mother after a historic US Open 2023 win

Wyndham Clark registered his first major victory after winning the US Open 2023 at the Los Angeles Country Club. After the win, in the following press conference, he was seen remembering his mother.

Clark lost his mother almost 10 years ago due to breast cancer. According to him, she was a huge support system. All he wanted to o was to hug his mother and share his happy moment. He said,

"I just wish she could be here and we could enjoy this. All I really wish is that my mom could be here and I could just hug her and we could celebrate together. But I know she’s proud of me."

Wyndham Clark also shared that his mother was a positive woman and a big motivator in his life. He also shared the mantra of his mother, Lise. He said,

"My mom was so positive and such a motivator in what she did. She called me ‘Winner’ when I was little. She had that mantra of 'play big'."

He also shared that people do not know him despite playing on the stage (in major tournaments) for the past few years. He said,

"I feel like I belong on this stage and even two, three years ago when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still play and compete against the best players in the world."

Wyndham Clark also shared his feeling after winning his first major tournament. He emphasized that he had been on the right track for a long time, yet he did not feel that he would achieve this feat so early.

