YouTuber George Bryan of Bryan Bros receives sponsor exemption to play at 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic

YouTuber George Bryan of Bryan Bros has received a sponsor exemption to play in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9 to 12.

George Bryan almost made qualifying for the PGA Tour's Myrtle Beach Classic at The Q at Myrtle Beach. The Q gave influencers the chance to qualify for the event. Bryan lost the playoff to qualify to Matt Atkins.

In qualifying, Bryan had a two-stroke lead. However, his tee shot on the last hole found the water hazard and he missed his par putt by a few inches. Bryan made a bogey and Korn Ferry Tour winner Matt Atkins carded a birdie forcing a playoff.

The YouTuber lost to the PGA Tour professional on the first playoff hole. Despite missing the cut, Bryan impressed the tournament committee and received an exemption to play in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, marking Bryan's second PGA Tour appearance.

George Bryan said this when he got the call from Darren Nelson with the news on his YouTube video titled '18 Holes From The PGA Tour!' [17:15]:

"Holy cow...This is almost like a dream come true, playing in a PGA Tour event in my home state...When I finished out on 18 I really thought I don't know...I know my game is good and I can play well...Let's go, the story is not done."

George Bryan's PGA Tour debut at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

George Bryan made his PGA Tour debut at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, earning his spot through the qualifying event.

George Bryan became a social media sensation after the success of his YouTube channel with his brother and former PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan. The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship was the first time both brothers competed at a PGA Tour event.

The YouTuber turned professional in 2010 after playing for the University of South Carolina where he received All-American honors. Bryan finished his maiden PGA Tour appearance tied for 69th at 6-under par and earned $13,325 from his finish.

Bryan had an average driving distance of 297.1 yards with his longest at 362 yards. He had a greens-in-regulation percentage of 73.61%. He plays a Callaway Rogue ST Max with a Fujikura Ventus Red shaft.

He had a 63.16% scrambling and sand save percentage of 20%. Bryan had an overall putting average of 1.708 putts per hole.

Bryan had an adjusted scoring average of 71.727 and an actual average of 69.50 with his lowest round score of 68.