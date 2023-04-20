The Zurich Classic in New Orleans is one of the most exciting events on the PGA Tour. The unique team format makes for a thrilling competition, and the 2022 edition was no exception.

Last year's tournament took place at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana, and saw some of the world's best golfers team up to vie for the championship. In this feature article, we'll take a look at who won the 2022 Zurich Classic and explore past results to see how the tournament has evolved over the years.

Who won the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans was won by a team consisting of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman. The duo from Australia played some fantastic golf throughout the tournament, finishing with a total score of 25-under par.

Smith and Leishman were in the lead heading into the final round and were able to hold off the charging field to secure the victory. It was Smith's second win at the Zurich Classic, having previously won the tournament in 2017 with Jonas Blixt.

Past results explored

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has a rich history, with the tournament first being played in 1938. Over the years, the format and the course have changed, but the event remains one of the most eagerly anticipated stops on the PGA Tour.

Here's a look at some of the past winners of the tournament:

2021: Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith (Australia)

2019: Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm (United States/Spain)

2018: Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy (United States)

2017: Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith (Sweden/Australia)

2016: Brian Stuard (United States)

2015: Justin Rose (England)

2014: Seung-Yul Noh (South Korea)

2013: Billy Horschel (United States)

2012: Jason Dufner (United States)

2011: Bubba Watson (United States)

As you can see, the winners of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans come from all around the world. While the tournament is held in the United States, it attracts some of the best golfers from across the globe.

Final Round

Prize Money and payout

The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans had a total purse of $7.4 million, with the winning team taking home $2.1 million. Here's a breakdown of the prize money and payouts for the top finishers from last year's tournament:

Cameron Smith/Marc Leishman - $2.1 million Viktor Hovland/Kristoffer Ventura - $1.06 million Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown - $692,400 Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley - $492,400 Charley Hoffman/Brendon Todd - $382,400 Brice Garnett/Scott Stallings - $321,400 Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes - $294,700 Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin - $268,000 Doug Ghim/Andrew Putnam - $241,300 Tom Hoge/Chris Kirk - $214,600

It's clear that there was a lot on the line for the competitors at the 2022 Zurich Classic. With such a large prize pool, the tournament provided a significant opportunity for the teams to earn a significant payday.

Final thoughts

The 2022 Zurich Classic in New Orleans was a fantastic tournament, with Smith and Leishman emerging as deserving champions. Their consistent play and ability to hold off the charging field in the final round earned them a victory and a place in the tournament's history.

The Zurich Classic has always been a unique and exciting event on the PGA Tour, and the team format only adds to the excitement. It's clear that the tournament will continue to be a must-see event for golf fans around the world, and fans can't wait to see what next year's edition will bring.

