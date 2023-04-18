Where is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans held? All you need to know about the venue 

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be held at TPC Louisiana in Avondale from April 20 to 23. TPC is a renowned golf course in the USA. It was established in 2004 and is best known for organizing the Zurich Classic.

The golf course was designed by Pete Dye in consolation with Kelly Gibson and Steve Elkington. It was the home for the LGA amateur and junior-level tournaments before conducting the Zurich Classic in 2007.

The 72-par course is 7,425 yards long. The best performance at the venue was recorded in 2022 by Ken Archer, who played a round of 61.

The 2023 edition of the Zurich Classic will also be held at its permanent home this weekend. One hundred and sixty players have registered for the tournament and will be playing in teams of two.

The tournament has a purse of $8.6 million with the winner receiving a check for $1.2 million each. Last year's winners Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will return to defend the title. Noticeably, Cantlay is the top-ranked player in the field this year as Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy stand out from the event.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans winners over the years

Zurich Classic used to be an individual event until 2017 when it became a team event. Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith won the first-team event.

Here's a list of all the winners of the Zurich Classic over the years:

2022: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

2021: Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith

2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19

2019: Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm

2018: Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy

2017: Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith

2016: Brian Stuard

2015: Justin Rose

2014: Noh Seung-yul

2013: Billy Horschel

2012: Jason Dufner

2011: Bubba Watson

2010: Jason Bohn

2009: Jerry Kelly

2008: Andrés Romero

2007: Nick Watney

2006: Chris Couch

2005: Tim Petrovic

2004: Vijay Singh

2003: Steve Flesch

2002: K. J. Choi

2001: David Toms

2000: Carlos Franco

1999: Carlos Franco

1998: Lee Westwood

1997: Brad Faxon

1996: Scott McCarron

1995: Davis Love III

1994: Ben Crenshaw

1993: Mike Standly

1992: Chip Beck

1991: Ian Woosnamx

1990: David Frost

1989: Tim Simpson

1988: Chip Beck

1987: Ben Crenshaw

1986: Calvin Peete

1985: Seve Ballesteros

1984: Bob Eastwood

1983: States Bill Rogers

1982: Scott Hoch

1981: Tom Watson

1980: Tom Watson

1979: Hubert Green

1978: Lon Hinkle

1977: Jim Simons

1976: Larry Ziegler

1975: Billy Casper

1974: Lee Trevino

1973: Jack Nicklaus

1972: Gary Player

1971: Frank Beard

1970: Miller Barber

1969: Larry Hinson

1968: George Archer

1967: George Knudson

1966: Frank Beard

1965: Dick Mayer

1964: Mason Rudolph

1963: Bo Wininger

1962: Bo Wininger

1961: Doug Sanders

1960: Dow Finsterwald

1959: Bill Collins

1958: Billy Casper

1949–1957: No tournament

1948: Bob Hamilton

1947: No tournament

1946: Byron Nelson

1945: Byron Nelson

1944: Sammy Byrd

1943: No tournament

1942: Lloyd Mangrum

1941: Henry Picard x

1940: Jimmy Demaret

1939: Henry Picard

1938: Harry Cooper

Poll : 0 votes