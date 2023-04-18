Where is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans held? All you need to know about the venue 

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be held at TPC Louisiana in Avondale from April 20 to 23. TPC is a renowned golf course in the USA. It was established in 2004 and is best known for organizing the Zurich Classic.
The golf course was designed by Pete Dye in consolation with Kelly Gibson and Steve Elkington. It was the home for the LGA amateur and junior-level tournaments before conducting the Zurich Classic in 2007.
The 72-par course is 7,425 yards long. The best performance at the venue was recorded in 2022 by Ken Archer, who played a round of 61.
The 2023 edition of the Zurich Classic will also be held at its permanent home this weekend. One hundred and sixty players have registered for the tournament and will be playing in teams of two.
The tournament has a purse of $8.6 million with the winner receiving a check for $1.2 million each. Last year's winners Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will return to defend the title. Noticeably, Cantlay is the top-ranked player in the field this year as Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy stand out from the event.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans winners over the years
Zurich Classic used to be an individual event until 2017 when it became a team event. Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith won the first-team event.
Here's a list of all the winners of the Zurich Classic over the years:
- 2022: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
- 2021: Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith
- 2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19
- 2019: Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm
- 2018: Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy
- 2017: Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith
- 2016: Brian Stuard
- 2015: Justin Rose
- 2014: Noh Seung-yul
- 2013: Billy Horschel
- 2012: Jason Dufner
- 2011: Bubba Watson
- 2010: Jason Bohn
- 2009: Jerry Kelly
- 2008: Andrés Romero
- 2007: Nick Watney
- 2006: Chris Couch
- 2005: Tim Petrovic
- 2004: Vijay Singh
- 2003: Steve Flesch
- 2002: K. J. Choi
- 2001: David Toms
- 2000: Carlos Franco
- 1999: Carlos Franco
- 1998: Lee Westwood
- 1997: Brad Faxon
- 1996: Scott McCarron
- 1995: Davis Love III
- 1994: Ben Crenshaw
- 1993: Mike Standly
- 1992: Chip Beck
- 1991: Ian Woosnamx
- 1990: David Frost
- 1989: Tim Simpson
- 1988: Chip Beck
- 1987: Ben Crenshaw
- 1986: Calvin Peete
- 1985: Seve Ballesteros
- 1984: Bob Eastwood
- 1983: States Bill Rogers
- 1982: Scott Hoch
- 1981: Tom Watson
- 1980: Tom Watson
- 1979: Hubert Green
- 1978: Lon Hinkle
- 1977: Jim Simons
- 1976: Larry Ziegler
- 1975: Billy Casper
- 1974: Lee Trevino
- 1973: Jack Nicklaus
- 1972: Gary Player
- 1971: Frank Beard
- 1970: Miller Barber
- 1969: Larry Hinson
- 1968: George Archer
- 1967: George Knudson
- 1966: Frank Beard
- 1965: Dick Mayer
- 1964: Mason Rudolph
- 1963: Bo Wininger
- 1962: Bo Wininger
- 1961: Doug Sanders
- 1960: Dow Finsterwald
- 1959: Bill Collins
- 1958: Billy Casper
- 1949–1957: No tournament
- 1948: Bob Hamilton
- 1947: No tournament
- 1946: Byron Nelson
- 1945: Byron Nelson
- 1944: Sammy Byrd
- 1943: No tournament
- 1942: Lloyd Mangrum
- 1941: Henry Picard x
- 1940: Jimmy Demaret
- 1939: Henry Picard
- 1938: Harry Cooper