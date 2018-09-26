Baker Mayfield era has officially began in Cleveland

Nishant Upadhyay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 26 Sep 2018, 23:48 IST

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

After coming off the bench, Baker Mayfield balled out for the Cleveland Browns. He took them to their first victory in over 635 days. Chants of ‘Baker Baker touch down maker’ was heard around the Cleveland area. Team and fans celebrated the long-awaited victory for their beloved Browns.

For far immediate basis there were questions asked by the media to the head coach Hue Jackson on whether Baker Mayfield was going to be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in the future.

He answered with “Obviously, I like to watch the tape. Baker did some great things. We do not play until next Sunday.” Hue Jackson was being professional when he said that he will evaluate the films.

He did not want the concussed quarterback to find out from media that he has lost his job. Hue did the right thing by avoiding the announcement at the post-match press conferences.

On Monday however, Hue Jackson and the Browns announced Baker Mayfield being their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. It would have been a surprise if they did not announce it. Along with the Cleveland Browns fans rest of the country witnessed the greatness and quality shown by the rookie.

Baker Mayfield will make his first NFL start against the Jon Gruden’s Raiders who are 0-3 to start the season. He will go to the Oakland and face a hostile crowd who will be rooting against him.

It will show all of us what he is made of. Now he will have to do the things he did on Thursday night against Jets defence which was not ready for him and will have to face a defence which will game plan against him.

Oakland Raiders v Denver Broncos

Jon Gruden who is still waiting to get his first win in this young season will surely hope for the rookie to make mistakes and fail. But he also knows that Baker Mayfield is a great quarterback.

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Will Number one overall pick come out victories once again? Will the Browns team get second win of the season in Oakland is what remains to see?

Baker Mayfield era has started in Cleveland, and everyone hopes that it has a different story than all the other quarterbacks of the past.