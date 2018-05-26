Biggest remaining needs for each NFC South team

At which positions could the Falcons, Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers still use some help after free agency and the draft?

We are heading down South. Now that we've looked at the NFC North and East, I want to shift the focus to the Falcons, Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers. This has a chance to be the most competitive and best overall division in the league, but they each could definitely still use some help at these positions:

Atlanta Falcons – Defensive end

As if the Falcons needed even more weapons. They already had a monster on the outside in Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu feeding on number two and three cornerbacks, a rising star at the tight-end position in Austin Hooper, the dynamic running back duo of Freeman and Coleman, a rock-solid offensive line and a former MVP under center.

Then at 26th overall in the draft, they snagged another Bama receiver in Calvin Ridley, who should have never been there. So they have all the pieces you could ever need and it’s now up to Steve Sarkasian to step up big time as offensive coordinator, after a few embarrassing performances.

The crazy part is that the dominant unit in their two playoff games last season was this Atlanta defense. They were absolutely flying around and I expect more of the same this upcoming season. They are loaded with young talent in the secondary and at linebacker. Their defensive line is headlined by tackle Grady Jarrett and they selected the ferocious Takk McKinley in last year’s draft.

However, they lost Adrian Clayborn and Dontari Poe. So adding another guy who can come off the edge could take this defense to the next level. That’s why I thought the ideal fit for them would be Michael Bennett from Seattle or Taven Bryan as a draft pick from Florida, because they both can be disruptive inside and out, in this Dan Quinn scheme.

Brooks Reed and Derrick Shelby have had some success in this league, but they are not as dynamic as the two other guys I just mentioned. I won’t blame them for grabbing the number one receiver available, but I wouldn’t be upset if they added another pass rusher now.