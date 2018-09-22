"Dilly Dilly" Cleveland Browns

Nishant Upadhyay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 21 // 22 Sep 2018, 03:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Winning in the National Football League is not easy. Players are move faster, hit harder and the window of opportunity is slow too. There are very few teams who have been in the winning ways for a long time. New England Patriots are one of them. Every season they keep winning games and keep making it to the Playoffs.

Then there is Cleveland Browns, whose last win came around 635 days ago. They have been the laughing stock of the league for the longest time. They have had the highest number of starting quarterbacks in the modern ear of the American Football. Over the last two years, they have won just one game. They have had regime change again. They are trying to make the team with winning mentally and belief.

During the first two weeks of the season, they have been nothing but the browns of the past. Making mistakes that would cost them the game. Even though their defense has been the most dominant during this season’s two games, However, their offense has yet to show up. Tyrod Taylor, who is known for his conservative approach to the game has been the starting quarterback. Browns Offence has not been able to convert the possession recovered by their defensive units. This has been the story of Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns win Fridges

Bud lite which is known for their promotion around, started a promotion around the Cleveland area by locking a fridge full of beers with “We will open this when browns win a game.”

On Thursday night Browns went on to beat New Your Jets 21-17. A game which was supposed to be showing off 3rd overall pick (Sam Darnold) turned out to be out coming party for the 1st overall pick (Baker Mayfield). During the second quarter of the game, Tyrod Taylor went down with the concussion and was ruled out of for the rest of the game. Browns queued Baker Mayfield into the game when Browns were trailing by two touchdowns to Jets.

Baker Mayfield stepped in the game and quickly settled into the game. He rallied browns offense within a field goal range, Brown who was considered the down bottom of the NFL pit started to brew some magic behind Baker Mayfield. They put up 3 points on board before halftime. The team continued to move forward with each play and made a sessional come back to win the game 21-17.

Before the game, everyone was arguing whether Browns should start Baker Mayfield or not. After the game, everyone was sure why Browns took Baker Mayfield over Sam Darnold. Brown now has a quarterback controversy at their hand Hue Jackson has to make all import decision about his starting quarterback for week 4 and beyond that.

No matter what they deiced to do, there is one thing that Cleveland can be sure of, that this Season’s Browns' team is not a loser. Even though it took them three weeks to get their first win, they came to a kick away from being an unbeaten team in this season.

Bud lite fridge if finally unlocked and as rest of the world wakes up, Cleveland will rejoice and celebrate the victory of their beloved Browns.