×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

+LIVE+ singer Ed Kowalczyk on his history as a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Exclusive
11   //    26 Apr 2019, 11:13 IST

Arroyo Seco Weekend - Day 1
Arroyo Seco Weekend - Day 1

A multi-platinum band hailing from York, Pennsylvania, +LIVE+ is comprised of vocalist/guitarist Ed Kowalczyk, guitarist Chad Taylor, bassist Patrick Dahlheimer and drummer/percussionist Chad Gracey. With over 22 million albums sold worldwide, +LIVE+ has earned two number one albums (Throwing CopperSecret Samadhi), thanks in large part to hits like "Lightning Crashes," "I Alone," "All Over You," and "Lakini's Juice."

The original lineup of +LIVE+ regrouped in late 2016, and released a new EP titled Local 717 last year. Meanwhile, +LIVE+ is booked for yet another arena tour this summer, co-headlining big venues alongside Bush with Our Lady Peace also on the bill.

This tour -- known as the The Altimate Tour -- kicks off on June 6th in Connecticut. For a limited time, discounted $20 tickets will be available via Live Nation, thanks to National Concert Week; the event runs from May 1st to 7th.

While interviewing +LIVE+ frontman Ed Kowalczyk by phone, I snuck in a question about his history as a sports fan.

The full interview will be broadcast in the near-future via the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast, while more information on Kowalczyk, +LIVE+ and National Concert Week can be found online at www.freaks4live.com.

A lot of bands have, you know, four members who live in four different cities. Is everyone in York these days?

Ed Kowalczyk: No, technically the only guy who still lives right in York is Patrick, our bass player. Chad lives not too far away in Lancaster,Pennsylvania. I'm in Connecticut so I'm a little bit of a drive, and then our drummer has been in California forever, so he's the fly-out guy. He's got to fly all the time to meet up and come back to York...

I was in California for a long time too, so the timing was perfect because I actually moved back east before the band got back together. So when it did happen, we were as local as we had been for a long time to each other and it feels really good.

Advertisement

So do you fully identify as a York person? For example, are the Pennsylvania sports teams still your go-tos?

Ed Kowalczyk: You know, I haven't really paid attention to sports for a long time. But back when I was a kid, I would say I was a [Pittsburgh] Pirates guy because I used to go to the western part of the state a lot. I had lots of relatives out there. So I was a [Pittsburgh] Steelers and Pirates guy even though I was technically closer, geographically.

I took a little crap for that, but like I said, I don't really pay too much attention these days which is good. I'm like Switzerland now with regard to sports in Pennsylvania.

Tags:
NFL Super Bowl Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Pirates American Football Conference
Advertisement
Pittsburgh Steelers are Laying in Their Bed with Antonio Brown
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What can the Dallas Cowboys do to help Dak Prescott take his game to the next level
RELATED STORY
Understanding EFLI - 7 tips to enjoy the game of American football and EFLI better
RELATED STORY
Neil Brown Start at WVU Much Better than Predecessor
RELATED STORY
West Virginia High School Football Class A Rankings-Week 4
RELATED STORY
Invention of American Football
RELATED STORY
Juice Edwards had all the "juice" in The Beavers win over Graham(VA.) 38-14
RELATED STORY
Martinsburg, still the team to beat as they are the kings of class AAA
RELATED STORY
Coach Steve Spurrier on the Gators, LSU, Dos Equis & coaching the Orlando Apollos 
RELATED STORY
The most famous nicknames in American Football
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us