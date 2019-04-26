+LIVE+ singer Ed Kowalczyk on his history as a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates

A multi-platinum band hailing from York, Pennsylvania, +LIVE+ is comprised of vocalist/guitarist Ed Kowalczyk, guitarist Chad Taylor, bassist Patrick Dahlheimer and drummer/percussionist Chad Gracey. With over 22 million albums sold worldwide, +LIVE+ has earned two number one albums (Throwing Copper, Secret Samadhi), thanks in large part to hits like "Lightning Crashes," "I Alone," "All Over You," and "Lakini's Juice."

The original lineup of +LIVE+ regrouped in late 2016, and released a new EP titled Local 717 last year. Meanwhile, +LIVE+ is booked for yet another arena tour this summer, co-headlining big venues alongside Bush with Our Lady Peace also on the bill.

This tour -- known as the The Altimate Tour -- kicks off on June 6th in Connecticut. For a limited time, discounted $20 tickets will be available via Live Nation, thanks to National Concert Week; the event runs from May 1st to 7th.

While interviewing +LIVE+ frontman Ed Kowalczyk by phone, I snuck in a question about his history as a sports fan.

The full interview will be broadcast in the near-future via the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast, while more information on Kowalczyk, +LIVE+ and National Concert Week can be found online at www.freaks4live.com.

A lot of bands have, you know, four members who live in four different cities. Is everyone in York these days?

Ed Kowalczyk: No, technically the only guy who still lives right in York is Patrick, our bass player. Chad lives not too far away in Lancaster,Pennsylvania. I'm in Connecticut so I'm a little bit of a drive, and then our drummer has been in California forever, so he's the fly-out guy. He's got to fly all the time to meet up and come back to York...

I was in California for a long time too, so the timing was perfect because I actually moved back east before the band got back together. So when it did happen, we were as local as we had been for a long time to each other and it feels really good.

So do you fully identify as a York person? For example, are the Pennsylvania sports teams still your go-tos?

Ed Kowalczyk: You know, I haven't really paid attention to sports for a long time. But back when I was a kid, I would say I was a [Pittsburgh] Pirates guy because I used to go to the western part of the state a lot. I had lots of relatives out there. So I was a [Pittsburgh] Steelers and Pirates guy even though I was technically closer, geographically.

I took a little crap for that, but like I said, I don't really pay too much attention these days which is good. I'm like Switzerland now with regard to sports in Pennsylvania.