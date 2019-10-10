New York Giants at New England Patriots: Preview

AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs

The New York Giants travel to New England to face Tom Brady and the Patriots on Thrusday Night Football. In the past, these teams took part in some historic games, including the Giants last two Super Bowl wins. However, nowadays, this game is the definition of a mismatch.

The Patriots have been doing what we expect from them this season. They are 5-0 so far and they haven't showed any signs of slowing down. Of course, their schedule has been relatively easy going into Week 6. However, doesn't it seem like it is always easy for them? Even when they play good teams, Bill Belichick's squad has always had a winning record. The reality is that they are just a great team.

The Giants, on the other hand, are a 2-3 football team dealing with a lot of injuries. On offense, running backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram will probably be out this week. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has been impressive so far and has provided a spark for his team. Nevertheless, without his main weapons, it will be very difficult for him to have a good game againts the best defense in the league.

Defensively, the Giants haven't been very good this season. They have been giving up 409.4 total yards and 25 points per game. That is never a good look for a team that has to visit New England to face Tom Brady and company, who have been putting up 31 points per game going into week 6.

The truth is the Giants are in world of trouble this week. It is very hard to see this game being a close one. The Patriots will win this game and probably will do so very easily.

Final score: Patriots 38 x 10 Giants