New York Giants vs Chicago Bears prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

The Chicago Bears will play hosts to the New York Giants at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday.
The Bears and the Giants are coming into this matchup after winning and losing their respective season openers. Bears escaped from the jaws of defeat after they overturned a 17 point deficit to record a 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions while the Giants, on the other hand, faced the gritty Pittsburg Steelers defense and an in form Ben Roethlisberger who racked up touchdowns & inflicted a heavy 16-26 defeat.
New York Giants vs Chicago Bears Head to Head :
The Bears & Giants have faced each other 60 times since their rivalry started in 1925. Bears lead the all-time series 34-24-2, 16 of those 34 wins have come at home.
They faced each other in Soldier Field last year in what was their only matchup against each other last season, the Bears ran away victorious with a score of 19-14.
Chicago Bears form guide in the league : W
New York Giants form guide in the league : L
New York Giants vs Chicago Bears Team News:
Bears star linebackers Khalil Mack & Robert Quinn were limited participants in both the Wednesday & Thursday practise sessions due to a knee & ankle injury respectively, and are doubtful to be at full fitness for the matchup on Sunday.
Doubtful: Khalil Mack (LB), Robert Quinn(LB)
Out: None
Giants' experienced 2nd choice wide reciever Golden Tate was a limited participant in both the Wednesday & Thursday practise sessions due to a hamstring injury which kept him out of the season opener vs the Steelers.
Doubtful: Golden Tate (WR)
Out: None
New York Giants vs Chicago Bears Predicted Starters:
Chicago Bears:
RB: David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen
WR: Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller
TE: Jimmy Graham
New York Giants:
QB: Daniel Jones
RB: Saquan Barkley
WR: Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Golden Tate(D)
TE: Evan Engram
New York Giants vs Chicago Bears Prediction:
This matchup is between 2 young quarterbacks who are trying to prove that they are capable of playing in the most demanding position in the league. They will be hoping that they can be their team's torchbearers for years to come.
Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky is in a race against time after his team declined his 5th year option thereby turning this season into a make-or-break season for him.
While both the teams have mediocre offences, Bears are considered the favorites by Vegas (-250 ML) for this matchup due to their elite defense which is clearly stronger than the porus Giants' secondary.
Prediction: Chicago Bears to win thanks to their superior defence in a low scoring matchPublished 18 Sep 2020, 23:23 IST