Opinion: The Indianapolis Colts should sign Teddy Bridgewater

Drew Bress, the 13-time Pro Bowler, is the only quarterback in NFL history who has more than one season with at least a 70 percent completion rate. He has achieved the feat five times. The future Hall of Famer announced he will be returning to the Saints.

This now leads to speculation of what will be back-up QB Teddy Bridgewater should do. With a Super Bowl-caliber team, the Colts should solidify the position with Bridgewater. The Colts were expected to head into 2019 with Andrew Luck under center and a Super Bowl title insight. Luck’s sudden retirement before the season sent ripple effects throughout not only the Colts but the league as well. The Colts then came to terms with quarterback Jacoby Brissett on a two-year $30 million contract.

Out of the gate, Brissett looked good and the Colts were in playoff position. He lacked the explosive playing making down the stretch. He finished 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Is Jacoby Brissett a franchise quarterback? No. The Colts have one of the best offensive lines and running schemes in the NFL. But the team is ranked 30th in the NFL in passing with 194 yards per game. Bridgewater would be coming into a pro bowl wide receiver in TY Hilton, a top 10 running game, and one of the best young defenses in the league. Bridgewater has a body of work to prove that he can lead a team to the playoffs.

In 44 games he's posted a 22-12 record. While he suffered a devastating knee injury, he showed last year he’s a starting QB in the NFL. He went 5-0 this year when Bress went down with an injury. He posted 9-2 TD to Int ratio but he made the explosive plays in his last three games. He averaged 278 yards with 7 TDs and one pick.

Bridgewater makes for a nice fit with the offense Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni run. There offense focus on the timing and short, decisive passes. Bridgewater doesn’t have a cannon of an arm but off the play-action downfield plays open up.

Also, playing in a dome is a plus for a QB with average to above-average arm strength. Releasing Brissett will be opening up a salary for Bridgewater. He may demand mid 20-30 range, but for a team who is Super Bowl ready Bridgewater is worth it.