Why the Dallas Cowboys should take a chance with Antonio Brown

Benjamin Geller FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 8 // 21 Oct 2019, 20:24 IST

The Dallas Cowboys started their season hot on a three-game winning streak. Dak Prescott looked like the MVP of the league and deserving of the 40 million dollars a year he wanted.

But that was until you took a glance at who the Cowboys beat the first three games - the Giants, the Redskins and the Dolphins.

Reality soon started to set in and they dropped the next three, including a loss to the New York Jets. The win against a 3-4 Eagles team that is banged up with injuries all over the field will bring confidence, but won't solve the issue of needing another playmaker on the outside.

Antonio Brown is a headcase, but that might be exactly why he is a perfect fit for Dallas. The region has some of the most dedicated fans you'll ever see, and the passion they bring can rein Brown in and help him play good football.

Brown joined the Patriots in week 1 and tore the Dolphins up a week later with four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. This happened after spending only one week with his new squad; imagine how far he can take the Cowboys if he stays for a whole season.

The former first-team all-pro player should solve their playmaking needs since he is a consensus top 3 wide receiver in the league when playing. Brown recorded at least 1,200 yards in a string of six years in a row with the Steelers.

If Brown made his way to Dallas, Prescott would have a new best friend that can help him boost his stock to get the big contract he wants in the off-season. Amari Cooper has already changed the team, and Prescott said he is "thankful to have him".

The Cowboys rattled off seven out of the next eight immediately after Cooper joined the team. If Brown were added, they would have game-changing top wideouts on both sides.

There is no way to cover either of these receivers one on one, but having both requires you to. The addition would open up gaping holes for pro bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott to run through, because teams won't be able to stack the box as frequently.

The character of Brown may be questioned, but his ability to draw attention cannot. Head coach Jason Garrett would benefit from the focus being taken off of him and being placed on Brown, who loves it.

America's Team and Antonio Brown are a match made in heaven. The chaos and attention being brought to the Cowboys may be precisely what they need. The trade-off for dealing with his antics is an all-time great wide receiver, and that would make the Cowboys Superbowl contenders.