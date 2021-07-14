5 toughest moves in Artistic Gymnastics that could be performed at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Artistic Gymnastics remains one of the handful of sports that has been a part of every Summer Olympics since its inception in 1896. Only men were allowed to compete initially, with the doors opening for women from the 1928 Amsterdam Games.

Many era-defining moves that changed the complexion of gymnastics have debuted at the Olympics in the past. And who can forget Nadia Comaneci's score of a perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Summer Olympics?

At the delayed Tokyo Olympics, many athletes will try their best to clinch a medal in gymnastics. For many of them, it will be their first while for others, it will be their last. Regardless, they will try their best to mesmerize the audience at home with their jaw-dropping moves.

On that note, here are the five toughest artistic gymnastics moves that could be performed at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

#5 Simone Biles - Yurchenko double pike

Simone Biles in the runway to perform the Yurchenko double pike (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

At the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles will be competing with herself. Five years earlier in Rio, she bagged four gold medals and one bronze in artistic gymnastics. This time she will be looking to complete the sweep.

The Vault remains Biles' strength and she looks set to perform a move no other woman has displayed in the competition so far. Biles debuted the Yurchenko double pike at the 2021 US Classic and revealed in her docu-series that she is looking to repeat the feat in Tokyo.

Also Read: What is the Yurchenko double pike?

The Yurchenko double pike consists of the gymnast performing a round-off back handspring in the pre-flight phase and following it up with two pikes in the flight phase. A pike is a type of rotation where the hip angle is less than ninety degrees while the knees are kept straight and legs are stuck together. The move currently enjoys a D-score of 6.6.

#4 Nina Derwael - Toe-on laid-out Tkatchev with a ½ twist

Nina Derwael in action at the Uneven Bars Finals of the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Nina Derwael debuted the toe-on laid-out Tkatchev with a 1/2 twist at the 2021 Osijek Challenge Cup, which is the hardest skill on Uneven Bars, according to the Code of Points (start value of H). The FIG named the move after her and it will be known simply as Derwael in the Olympics.

The move performed by the Belgian is an upgrade to Nabieva with an extra half twist. The Nabieva involves a piked sole circle performed backward and is followed by a counter stretch before a reverse hecht in layout position from the high bar to the low bar. The extra half twist is performed before changing the bars.

Derwael won the gold medal at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and with a new eponymous move in her arsenal, she will be eager to return with the same medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

#3 Max Whitlock - Triple Russian and Busnari

Max Whitlock in action at the Pommell Horse in the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

British gymnast Max Whitlock's Pommell Horse routine at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships enjoyed a D score of 7.0 that helped him win the gold medal. His E score was better than only three gymnasts in the finals.

The Triple Russian and the Busnari are two of the toughest moves of Whitlock's pommell horse routines. The former involves the gymnast performing three circles in the front support with his hips facing downwards. The difficulty arises from the fact that it has to be performed at only one handle.

Busnari involves the gymnast performing a handstand in the area between the handles and then coming back to the flair movements at one edge.

#2 Joe Fraser - Tanaka

Joe Fraser competes on Parallel Bars during the Apparatus Finals at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Performed first by Yusuke Tanaka, the move is a belle with 1/2 twist and is performed on parallel bars. Joe Fraser's Parallel Bars routine had the highest D score in the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and helped him win the gold medal despite off-balancing himself in the dismount.

Dreams really do come true! WORLD CHAMPION BABY! 🥇it’s just the beginning! Thanks for all the support everyone 🇬🇧❤️🤾🏽‍♂️#dothemadting pic.twitter.com/wkNHVUYaoA — Joe Fraser (@Joefrasergb) October 14, 2019

A belle involves the gymnast performing a forward giant swing followed by a backward double salto before hanging himself with the support of arms. At the Tanaka, the gymnast performs an additional half twist.

#1 Simone Biles - Backward triple-twisting (3/1) double tucked salto

Simone Biles competes in Women's Floor Final during the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

While none of the gymnast's floor exercise routines at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships crossed the D rating of 6.0, Simone Biles' routine had a whopping score of 6.700. This was due to the backward triple-twisting double tucked salto, which enjoys a difficulty rating of J.

Also Read: 5 Black US athletes who can win gold medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Here, the gymnast performs two backflips and follows them up with three twists in mid-air. What makes the move tough is that the gymnast needs to perform more twists than backflips. The FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) renamed it Biles II and it will be known the same at the Tokyo Olympics.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee