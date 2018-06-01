Aly Raisman makes an appearance in Maroon 5 music video

Two-time Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman made an appearance in the music video for Maroon 5's new single, "Girls Like You".

Aly Raisman at the 2018 Time 100 Gala

Two-time Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, the 24-year-old Needham, Massachusetts native who has made national headlines over the past few months for her inspirational outspokenness against the people and institutions that protected, defended and enabled the predatory behavior of Larry Nassar, made an appearance in a new Maroon 5 music video.

Raisman was one of several athletes, including fellow Olympians Chloe Kim and Alex Morgan as well as former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, and several other famous women, including Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Lopez, who appeared in this music video.

Here is that new music video, which is for Maroon 5's new single titled "Girls Like You". Raisman first appears in it at the 1:08 mark.

Raisman, who competed in both the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, England and the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is one of more than 260 people, many of whom female gymnasts, who have accused Nassar of sexual assault.

Nassar, 54, is the disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician who sexually assaulted his patients under the guise of medical treatment for roughly two decades before he was finally arrested in December of 2016 and sentenced to what amounts to life in prison in recent months.

During Nassar's January sentencing hearing, his second of three sentencing periods from December of 2017 to February of 2018, in Ingham County, Michigan, 156 of the people he sexually assaulted, including Raisman, delivered victim impact statements.

Raisman delivered a scathing statement, which you watch below, and she has been at the forefront of the battle to hold Nassar's protectors, defenders and enablers accountable for failing to act against him and for allowing him to get away with his predatory behavior for as long as he did.

This hearing ended with Nassar being sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in state prison on seven sexual assault charges, a sentence that he was given in addition to the 60 years in federal prison that he was already sentenced to in December on three child pornography charges.

In February, he was sentenced to between 40 and 125 more years in state prison on three more sexual assault charges following another sentencing hearing during which dozens of others who he sexually assaulted delivered victim impact statements.

Raisman, who has not confirmed nor ruled out a return to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, has won six medals in her Olympic career: three gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal.

In the 2012 Summer Olympics, Raisman and her team, which included her, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber, earned the team gold medal. Raisman earned the gold medal for her performance in the floor exercise and she earned the bronze medal for her performance on the balance beam.

In the 2016 Summer Olympics, Raisman and her team, which included her, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian, also earned the team gold medal. Raisman earned the silver medal for her performance in the floor exercise and she earned the silver medal for her performance in the all-around competition.